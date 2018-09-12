Cubic reveals new IoT platform that will connect any object anywhere

Cubic Telecom’s IoT global footprint is growing all the time.

Dublin-based internet of things (IoT) player Cubic Telecom has revealed its next-generation platform that is capable of connecting any object anywhere, and enabling any connected application.

At Mobile World Congress Americas, the Irish company revealed its new Global Connectivity Management Platform, which will be offered as a service.

The first devices hosted on the platform are already being managed in Europe, the US and South Korea, with the roll-out of locally compliant service to continue across all regions.

With the number of cellular IoT connections set to reach 3.5bn by 2023, according to Ericsson, manufacturers and providers of connected devices and IoT applications expect these connected services to work anywhere in the world.

Cubic already connects 1.5m cars

The Global Connectivity Management Platform has open interfaces and flexible workflow operations, allowing device makers to choose their preferred mobile network operators, IT systems, service providers and vendors for any region or country. Cubic’s technology will integrate the end-to-end solution seamlessly.

“With our new platform, we are putting control back in the hands of our customers, the connected device makers,” stated Barry Napier, Cubic Telecom CEO.

“By listening to the needs of the customers we communicate with daily, our expert in-house team of software, data and network engineers have built a world-class IoT platform, enabling us to deliver seamless connectivity anywhere.”

Last week, it emerged that Cubic has extended its partnership with car giant Audi. This will see its eSIM technology provide Audi cars with high-speed, 4G-enabled connected services in Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan through Audi Connect.

Cubic’s connected car services now operate in more than 40 countries globally, with 1.5m cars having access to this technology.

Last year, Cubic closed a €40m Series C round, bringing its total investment up to €75m. The round was supported by existing investors Qualcomm and Audi Electronic Ventures, as well as new participants Valid Soluciones Tecnológicas and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund.