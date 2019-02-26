Cubic Telecom to connect all-new Škoda cars across Europe

Cubic Telecom to power always-on connected services for new generation of Škoda vehicles.

At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Irish internet of things (IoT) player Cubic Telecom revealed a major deal to connect all-new models of Škoda cars across Europe.

The new solution – which includes telematics, e-call, infotainment and more – will appear in the forthcoming models of the Škoda Scala and Kamiq later this year, followed by other cars to come from the carmaker.

Through Cubic’s Pace platform, the cars will also be enabled with subscription management secure routing (SM-SR), powered by an embedded eSIM created especially for connected cars.

The IoT engine is humming along

“Škoda is currently experiencing rapid growth and, with our expertise in connecting more than 2m cars globally, Cubic is now part of Škoda’s strategy to incorporate seamless and secure connectivity into its customers’ daily journeys,” said Barry Napier, CEO of Cubic Telecom.

“This partnership represents Cubic’s further expansion into the Volkswagen Group as a trusted global connectivity partner.”

Last week Siliconrepublic.com revealed how the Irish tech company secured a major connected cars deal with Microsoft and Volkswagen to develop the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform (MCVP).

Cubic’s core network spans more than 180 countries and more than 65 mobile operators. Last month Siliconrepublic.com reported that more than 2m cars are utilising Cubic’s Pace connectivity technology.

“Cars are undergoing a technological transformation, with drivers now expecting connectivity as a natural part of the product offering,” said Martin Sodomka, connected car project lead at Škoda.

“Using cutting-edge technology through Cubic’s Pace platform, the driving experience is enhanced for Škoda drivers connecting to the outside world. We are particularly excited to launch this value-added connectivity service in the all-new Škoda Scala compact model.”

In 2017 Cubic Telecom closed a €40m Series C investment round, bringing its total investment up to €75m. The round was supported by existing investors Qualcomm and Audi Electronic Ventures, as well as new participants Valid Soluciones Tecnológicas and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund.