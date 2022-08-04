Scientists using ‘dairy drones’ to milk more value from Irish farms

The research aims to make a predictive model to help farmers determine the best areas to let their cows graze, to improve dairy production and promote the well-being of cattle.

Irish scientists are testing a combination of novel ‘dairy drones’ with AI to help farmers decide where their cows should graze.

Researchers at Teagasc, UCD and DCU are working together to produce predictive data on the yield and composition of grass growth on pastures. The project is being funded by the Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) agritech research centre VistaMilk.

The scientists said to date, predictive models based on simple photographs already show a 95pc accuracy rate when compared to physical observations.

Pasture management is currently a labour-intensive practice, as farmers have to constantly walk their fields to monitoring grass growth, yield, composition, and grazing suitability.

This is according to senior Teagasc research officer Deirdre Hennessy, who said the process is “very labour intensive and time consuming”.

“They must determine when there are adequate quantities available to feed their animals while making sure they avoid having too much grass, leading to waste and poor quality or potentially under grazing,” Hennessy said.

The project is testing new image-analysing, machine-learning models based on photos captured by dairy drones and static cameras. These are being compared against the accuracy of physical and lab-based observations of grass growth.

The researchers believe a predictive model would help farmers determine the best time and areas to let their cows graze, which can improve dairy production and promote the well-being of cattle.

“Image-analysing, machine-learning algorithms will work with pictures captured by drones – and even satellites in the future,” Hennessy said. “The potential of what we can do in will only be limited by our imaginations.”

Thousands of Irish farmers are using a grassland management app called PastureBase Ireland to input their physical observations of grass growth and get results by the time they are finished walking their land.

Hennessy said the “ultimate goal” of the project is to create an app that combines physical observations, weather predictive models and automated grass imaging to save time and money for farmers.

“While we are not there quite yet the future is just around the corner,” Hennessy said.

VistaMilk said Ireland’s dairy industry supports 60,000 jobs and contributes an estimated €5bn to the economy annually.

