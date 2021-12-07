Dublin’s Danalto to work with ESA on new IoT indoor tracking tech

Trinity College Dublin spin-out Danalto will work with the European Space Agency to develop low-infrastructure indoor tracking technology via its FiLo tool.

Dublin IoT software company Danalto has won a prestigious contract with the European Space Agency (ESA). The 18-month contract will see it work with the ESA on researching low-infrastructure, indoor location technologies that complement the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS).

The EU is currently working to a GNSS programme under civilian control. Just days ago it launched two new Galileo satellites into orbit to enable more precise signals and data from its network. Galileo currently provides a range of location tech services to the EU, including the ability to pick up SOS signals and send them to emergency services.

If Donalto’s research is validated, its work could also positively impact several sectors. It could enable packages to be tracked as they move between warehouses, which would streamline the production process. It could also allow for the remote location of first responders operating in hazardous environments, such as a burning building, thus improving safety and optimising rescue missions. In healthcare, vulnerable patients could be better monitored across hospital or in care home settings.

Danalto’s partnership with the ESA is in line with Ireland’s own National Space Strategy for Enterprise. The strategy, which covers 2019 to 2025 and is the country’s first, plans to increase the number of Irish “space active” companies. There are currently 85, however, the Government’s strategy aims to have this at 100 by 2025.

Damien English, Minister of State for Business, Employment, and Retail said the company “is just one of a growing number of Irish businesses that is breaking new ground through its relationship with the European Space Agency.”

Danalto, a Trinity College Dublin spin-out, is being supported by Enterprise Ireland. According to Tom Kelly, the latter organisation’s manager for innovation and competitiveness, the contract is proof of “the potential of the Internet of Things to bring innovative solutions to market that make a real difference.”

“Monitoring the performance of assets and the status of their location is a vital function in both public and private entities and Danalto is a leader in this sector,” Kelly added, referring to the company’s products, such as its FiLo positioning tool. The tool can serve as an alternative to traditional tracking tools. During Danalto’s contract with the ESA, it will work to develop FiLo to determine the best positioning technology, system algorithms, and deployment aspects across a range of location accuracies.

“ESA have set out a clear set of questions and demonstration challenges that Danalto is well placed to address and which fully aligns with our business and technology strategies,” said the company’s co-founder and CEO David McDonald. Donalto plans to bring its next generation positioning tool to the market for commercial use next year.

Danalto was founded in 2017 and raised €750,000 in seed funding the following year. In March of this year, it announced it had raised €1m from angel investors.

