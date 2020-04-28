DCU team develops tech to help visually impaired kids learn maths online

Researchers at DCU have developed a new platform that translates usual printing notation into braille for visually impaired children.

A team at Dublin City University (DCU) has helped develop new assistive technology to facilitate children who are blind and visually impaired learn maths online. The platform, still in a prototype stage, helps a teacher prepare maths in the usual printed notation that is then presented as braille to a student and vice versa.

It’s hoped that the platform could be particularly beneficial as students across the world who are now learning form home during the coronavirus pandemic, but can also be used in classes once regular teaching has resumed.

An online resource with best practice examples to support teachers has also been developed, giving them access to hundreds of methodologies and explanations of how best to teach children with visual impairments. The team said this is the first and only resource of its kind available in Ireland.

A need for support

The project was developed as part of EuroMath, a European initiative to provide greater support to teachers and students with visual impairments in inclusive educational settings and level the playing field of young learners.

Working with partners in Poland and the Netherlands, Dr Dónal Fitzpatrick said of the project: “This is hugely important for children and the Irish education system. As it currently stands, there isn’t enough support for children with visual impairments in this country and that is reflected in the significantly low number of those with visual impairments choosing honours maths as a subject.”

He continued: “If you think about how you might approach explaining to a young student with a visual impairment what a cylinder is or how to use fractions, this can be a challenge if you don’t know how.

“This innovative platform and practical tools that we have developed have proven methodologies and best practice examples on how best to explain and teach children of all ages so that both teachers and students will benefit.”