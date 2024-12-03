How digital twins can help healthcare teams prepare for emergencies

How can digital twinning and XR technologies better prepare healthcare workers for disasters such as cyberattacks or future pandemics?

Daniel Hickey uses extended reality (XR) technologies to bring both “futuristic and historical contexts to life”.

Hickey is a software engineer at South East Technological University’s Walton Institute, and his current research focuses on augmented and virtual reality for healthcare applications.

He says that sharing his research “not only sparks meaningful dialogue in the academic community” but also helps to “demystify XR and digital twin technologies”.

“I aim to show the tangible, real-world benefits of these technologies, whether that is improving healthcare training or facilitating better decision-making in the planning and design of complex infrastructure.”

Tell us about your current research.

My current research centres on the DDS MAP project. I developed a digital twin of a planned hospital in Bilbao, Spain, using blueprints provided to me by architects. This immersive virtual reality (VR) environment enables healthcare professionals to train for real-world scenarios. Additionally, I created an augmented reality (AR) application that visualises the hospital in ‘dollhouse’ mode, allowing users to explore its architectural components in detail.

This project is part of the EU4Health programme, which aims to enhance the digital competencies of healthcare professionals across Europe. As part of this initiative, we are focused on creating immersive training environments that simulate critical scenarios healthcare professionals might face, such as cybersecurity attacks. These VR environments enable users to practise their responses and have their actions assessed in a safe, controlled space.

By utilising AR and VR technologies, the aim is to bridge the gap between traditional training methods and the evolving demands of the healthcare sector. The integration of tools such as digital twins and micro-credentialling ensures that healthcare workers are not only prepared for current challenges but are also equipped to adapt to emerging technologies in their field.

In your opinion, why is your research important?

My research is important because it demonstrates the transformative potential of digital twins in reshaping professional training. By creating a highly accurate and immersive representation of a planned hospital, healthcare professionals can engage with real-world scenarios long before the physical building exists.

This approach not only enhances preparedness but also allows for cost-effective, repeatable training that is adaptable to various challenges, such as cybersecurity threats or emergency responses. The long-term impact lies in establishing digital twins as a core tool for improving training across healthcare and beyond, preparing a workforce to be resilient, adaptable and equipped to handle the complexities of a digital future.

What inspired you to become a researcher?

I’ve always been fascinated by how technology can bridge gaps, whether those gaps are between people, industries, or even past and future contexts. A pivotal moment for me was seeing how immersive technologies could make abstract or inaccessible concepts tangible.

For instance, during the Portalis project, which investigated the first connections between Ireland and Wales during the Mesolithic period, about 10,000 years ago, creating a virtual museum allowed people to experience Mesolithic life and the tools those people used in ways previously unimaginable, at least not in this context.

This ability to turn complex ideas into interactive, educational tools inspired me to pursue a career where technology could directly impact how we learn, train and connect. It’s this spark that drives my passion for XR, the creation of bespoke environments and digital twin technologies today.

What are some of the biggest challenges or misconceptions you face as a researcher in your field?

One major challenge is the perception that creating digital twins or immersive XR environments is purely a technical exercise. In reality, it requires a deep understanding of the end users’ needs, whether they are healthcare professionals, educators or others. Designing effective training tools goes beyond technical accuracy. I would say it’s about ensuring usability, engagement and relevance to real-world scenarios.

Another misconception is that digital twins are only valuable in industries like construction or engineering. Projects such as DDS MAP demonstrate that these tools have immense potential in areas such as healthcare, where they can simulate critical situations, assess responses and ultimately improve outcomes for both professionals and patients.

Do you think public engagement with science and data has changed in recent years?

Absolutely. The pandemic highlighted the need for accessible, data-driven solutions and accelerated the adoption of digital tools across many sectors, including healthcare. It also brought simulation and virtual collaboration to the forefront, with technologies such as the aforementioned digital twins and XR becoming more relevant than ever.

In healthcare, XR technologies, such as virtual and augmented reality, can simulate high stakes situations without exposing individuals to unnecessary risks, including the risk of disease transmission. This capability proved invaluable during the pandemic and is likely to play an even greater role in future crises.

As global populations grow and the likelihood of future pandemics increases, XR and digital twin technologies, along with their use cases, offer a proactive approach to training and preparation. They reduce dependency on in-person gatherings, enabling remote, scalable solutions for skills acquisition. This not only supports public health measures but also ensures that critical training continues uninterrupted, even in the face of widespread disruptions.

Public understanding of these tools has grown significantly, but there is still much work to be done to demonstrate their broader applications.

How do you encourage engagement with your own work?

I try to encourage engagement by focusing on creating tools that are not only innovative but also accessible, intuitive and relevant to the needs of the end users. For instance, the AR ‘dollhouse’ mode of the hospital digital twin offers a unique way for users to explore and understand the hospital’s layout and design. This approach makes it easier to visualise complex building plans and enhances user comprehension by presenting the data in a clear, interactive format. By removing technical barriers, I ensure that people such as healthcare professionals or administrators can engage meaningfully with the technology, making it easier for them to grasp its practical applications.

Collaboration is key to the success of these projects. By working closely with a diverse range of teams, from healthcare professionals to engineers, we ensure that the tools we create align with real-world needs and feedback. This collaborative process ensures that the technology we develop is practical, usable and truly beneficial to those who will rely on it.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.