DMI launches a ‘first-of-its-kind’ machine vision facility in Limerick

The Vision Accelerator is expected to help businesses better adopt machine vision technology.

Digital Manufacturing Ireland (DMI) has launched a “first-of-its-kind” vision technology facility at its headquarters in Limerick. The construction of the Vision Accelerator, as the cutting-edge facility is called, has begun, and it is expected to be open for business this summer.

According to IDA Ireland, the facility will be “instrumental” in supporting manufacturers developing and deploying machine vision technology in the manufacturing sector. It is expected to comprise of a “comprehensive” set of solutions, including digital microscopes, smart vision sensors, artificial intelligence-driven vision systems, advanced optics, lighting and vision-guided robotics for assembly.

Staffed by a team of experts and open to manufacturers worldwide, the Vision Accelerator will act as a testing incubator and offer companies the resources to accelerate the adoption of machine vision through an open and collaborative environment, the agency added.

Moreover, the facility builds on the DMI’s work on cognitive manufacturing and the work of the collaborative research and development consortium, the Visual Cognitive-Manufacturing Group.

“This initiative marks a significant step forward in Ireland’s digital manufacturing journey,” said Tommy Brennan, the cognitive manufacturing manager at DMI.

“The Vision Accelerator will also focus on training and upskilling talent, ensuring that Ireland remains a leader in the integration of machine vision technology across sectors, including food and beverage, life sciences and technology. We eagerly anticipate the innovation and advancements that will emerge from this world-class facility for Irish-based manufacturing.”

The facility marks a “significant investment” from the Irish Government into DMI through IDA Ireland, and according to Rachel Shelly, the global head of life sciences and food at IDA Ireland, the initiative will “significantly impact manufacturing in Ireland and beyond”.

“IDA Ireland is delighted that Digital Manufacturing Ireland are launching their new Vision Accelerator. DMI is fulfilling its mission of enabling manufacturers to access, adopt and accelerate new digital technologies that drive future competitiveness.”

DMI was launched in 2023 at the IDA Ireland National Technology Park in Limerick. The research facility acts as a “national centre of excellence”, supporting Irish-based manufacturers to innovate and accelerate the adoption of digital technologies.

Athlone-based start-up Mersus Technologies, who started working with DMI the year it launched, won the virtual reality category at the 2023 European Technology Awards.

