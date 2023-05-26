dōTerra opens €12m Cork facility to boost exports to Europe

The essential-oil maker said the facility employs 65 staff and has plans to expand to 100 jobs over time.

US essential-oil maker dōTerra has opened a new €12m facility in Cork, which will serve as the company’s European manufacturing headquarters.

The site is the first dōTerra manufacturing facility of its kind to be developed outside of the US and will be used to distribute products to the European marketplace. The facility will also increase capacity for other international markets, such as the Middle East and Africa.

The facility currently employs 65 staff, with an expected production of 10m bottles of essential oils each year. The multinational plans to increase the staff numbers to 100 over time as production increases.

The 95,000 sq ft facility consists of cleanrooms, bottling rooms, office space, testing laboratories, cold storage and warehousing. The company’s co-founder and board chair Greg Cook said the facility will support its “growing customer base throughout Europe and surrounding markets”.

“Our presence in Ireland has created employment opportunities for skilled workers, improved our ability to respond to our customers’ needs and dramatically reduced our environmental impact,” Cook said.

The official opening was attended by Minister for Finance Michael McGrath, TD, who spoke positively about the “fantastic” facility located in Blarney.

“By investing [more than] €12m in this facility in Cork, it shows a real vote of confidence by dōTerra in Ireland as the location for its European manufacturing headquarters,” McGrath said. “Foreign direct investment is a very important element of the Irish economy, and through the work of IDA Ireland, we continue to win investment and jobs across all regions of the country.

The CEO of IDA Ireland, Michael Lohan, said Ireland is a “strategic entry point to Europe” thanks to the country’s ideal geographic location, local resources and skilled workforce.

“DōTerra’s presence in Cork shows the confidence business leaders have in a region that is known for its adaptability and agility,” Lohan said. “IDA Ireland looks forward to a continued partnership with dōTerra and wish them every success.”

