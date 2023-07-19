DP Energy and SBM team up to explore offshore wind in Canada

The Cork company has entered a joint venture with SBM to find potential offshore wind projects in the Canadian territory of Nova Scotia.

Ireland’s DP Energy has partnered with offshore sector supplier SBM Offshore to pursue floating offshore wind energy projects off the Canadian coast.

The two companies have entered a joint venture to pursue opportunities off Nova Scotia and help the Canadian province phase out coal from its energy grid.

Cork-based DP Energy said it has been working in Nova Scotia since 2021 to understand the local energy constraints and opportunities. That same year, the company partnered with two Japanese companies to work on a tidal energy project called Uisce Tapa.

Both companies have experience in the energy sector. Dutch company SBM has more than 65 years in constructing, installing and operating offshore energy facilities for various energy sectors, including the oil and gas industries. The company has more than 7,000 staff worldwide.

DP Energy CEO Simon De Pietro said SBM is a strong partner to help “pioneer Canada’s floating offshore wind sector”, thanks to its project development philosophy that has a “strong emphasis on building up local supply chains”.

“Our 30-year approach to renewable project development puts the environment and local communities front and centre,” De Pietro said. “Floating offshore wind is an exciting new opportunity for Nova Scotia and will bring much needed new investment which can add to coastal economies and communities.”

DP Energy has an immediate project pipeline of more than 7GW under development worldwide across onshore wind, solar and offshore wind technologies.

Severine Baudic, MD of SBM Offshore’s new energies and services division, said DP Energy is a “well-recognised developer” in the renewable energy sector and that Canada’s offshore wind resource is “among the best in the world”.

“As an offshore energy transition company with proven experience in Nova Scotia, we are excited to continue and expand our partnerships with the local community and ready to write a new chapter together,” Baudic said.

