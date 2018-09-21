Driverless bus to take to Dublin’s streets this weekend

Ireland’s first driverless public transport vehicle will make its debut in Dublin’s docklands this weekend.

Dublin’s streets are going to look a little different this weekend as a driverless minibus shuttles passengers along North Wall Quay for the first time.

But will it be the only time? Who knows? Alas, the vehicle – an EZ10 shuttle built by French autonomous vehicle company EasyMile – is only in Dublin for the weekend as part of a Future of Mobility Showcase for European Mobility Week.

Organised by Dublin City Council as part of its Smart Docklands projects, trips for the public on the EZ10 will be possible between 11am and 5pm tomorrow (22 September). More details are available here.

The shuttle route will run for nearly 1km with four stops in place from the Convention Centre Dublin to the 3Arena on North Wall Quay.

Is this the future of city transport?

The EasyMile EZ10 is a driverless, electric shuttle bus, which can carry up to 15 people and is ideal for last-mile transportation in particular.

The vehicle has state-of-the-art smart technologies with advanced cameras, processors and sensors that enable the trip to run smoothly. It features a built-in access ramp for passengers with reduced mobility and there is no need for additional road infrastructure to operate the vehicle.

The EZ10 is currently in daily operation at locations in the US, the Netherlands, China and Estonia, and is expanding globally.

Cycling will also play a key role in the future of transport. Next year, Dublin City Council will host the VeloCity 2019 global cycling conference at the Convention Centre Dublin, which is the location of the first stop on the EZ10 route.

The EasyMile EZ10. Image: Rama/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)