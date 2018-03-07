Dyson cuts the cord on wired vacuum cleaners

Dyson to stop making wired vacuum cleaners after the launch of its latest intelligent machine, the Cyclone V10.

In what may be a sign of things to come, Dyson said it is no longer going to produce wired vacuum machines with mains leads connecting them to walls.

The news came as the UK manufacturer – which also plans to enter the electric car business – revealed its newest machine, the Dyson Cyclone V10 cord-free vacuum.

‘It is the reason why I’ve stopped developing full-size vacuums’

– JAMES DYSON

The digital motor V10 is almost half the weight of its predecessor, the digital motor V8, and is Dyson’s fastest and most power-dense digital vacuum motor, spinning at up to 125,000 revs per minute, or 2,000 times a second.

Intelligent machine

The new machine, which will cost around £400, will come with intelligent sensors that can sense altitude, barometric pressure, temperature and can even figure out the weather.

Using its pressure sensors, it knows whether you are upstairs or downstairs. It is so sensitive that it knows the altitude difference between the table and the floor.

It uses this information to make minute adjustments to deliver constant performance at different air pressures. It aims to give the same performance whether you are in a high-altitude city like Denver, or a low-lying city like Amsterdam.

The new motor allowed engineers to rotate the cyclones and bin assembly through 90 degrees, into an in-line format. This creates a linear airflow path, improving the number of air watts of suction by 20pc.

Along with improved electronics and battery management system, the new machine can vacuum up to 60 minutes in mode 1 because it uses a trigger rather than an on/off switch.

In many ways, the company is evolving machine technology and changing the way we thought of household machines.

CEO and founder James Dyson said that the evolution of wireless and battery technology signals the death knell of full-size vacuum machines.

“‘A strong-performing machine starts with an efficient motor,” he explained.

“The Dyson digital motor V10 is Dyson’s most advanced. It’s what enabled us to entirely change the format of a vacuum cleaner, to achieve Dyson’s best ever cord-free machine performance.

“The Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum is so light, so powerful, it can deep-clean anywhere in your home.

“It is the reason why I’ve stopped developing full-size vacuums,” he said.

Air and algorithms

Dyson has also launched its new Pure Cool purifying fan, which can tell users how it is cleaning the room.

The new LCD display on the fan identifies pollutants in the room in real time and can then react automatically using a unique Dyson algorithm.

The fan also comes with Dyson Air Multiplier technology and a new 350-degree oscillation system that can project purified air around the whole room to purify every corner.