What does the future hold for electric vehicles?

A new report shows that global electric car sales jumped by 40pc in 2020 with expectations for further adoption as governments set out plans for net-zero emissions.

While 2020 proved a struggle for the automotive industry, the global movement towards net-zero emissions could mean it could be time for electric vehicles to shine.

According to a new report from the International Energy Agency (IEA), global electric car sales jumped by 40pc in 2020 with a record 3m new electric cars registered.

The Global EV Outlook report said that 2020 also saw Europe overtake China for the first time in the global electric car market, with registrations in Europe more than doubling to 1.4m, while China increased by 9pc to 1.2m.

Registrations for other electric vehicles such as buses and trucks also expanded in major markets, reaching global stocks of 600,000 and 31,000 respectively, according to the IEA report.

Recent months have seen a number of major car manufacturers pledging big moves into the electric vehicles space.

In February, Jaguar announced its plans to become all-electric car brand by 2025, while Ford plans to be fully electric in Europe by 2030.

And this morning, Reuters reported that Huawei is in talks to take control of a small domestic automaker’s electric vehicle unit.

Reducing emissions

The report said the global move towards net-zero carbon emissions plays a major role in the resilience of EVs during the turbulent year of the pandemic.

The IEA said by the end of 2020, more than 20 countries had announced bans on the sales of conventional cars or mandated all new sales to be zero-emission vehicles.

It also comes amid renewed pledges from around the world towards reaching goal of climate neutral by 2050. Earlier this month, the EU reached a landmark deal on a climate law just ahead of a global summit in which US president Joe Biden pledged to reduce US emissions by half.

This means that many countries have strengthened key policies around CO2 emissions, which include electric vehicle mandates.

In Ireland, the Government originally hoped to have 950,000 electric vehicles on Irish roads by 2030. However, research last year showed that this target was unlikely to be met.

Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the IEA said while current EV sales trends are very encouraging, the current climate and energy goals need faster market uptake.

“Governments should now be doing the essential groundwork to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by using economic recovery packages to invest in battery manufacturing and the development of widespread and reliable charging infrastructure.”

Chip shortage still a problem

The report comes at a time when the global automotive industry is facing a number of crises stemming from factory closures as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the worsening global chip shortage, which could see car makers lose $61bn in sales.

While the IEA’s report indicates an expansion in the adoption of electric vehicles, it does not mention the chip shortage which could be more problematic for electric vehicles, which are likely to require more chips.

While the sales trends from the IEA report are encouraging, stocks in electric vehicle companies were down in April 2021 due to the ongoing concerns around the shortage of semiconductors.

While Ford and General Motors both have big plans in the electric vehicle market, they have also announced a series of factory shutdowns and production suspensions due to the ongoing shortage.