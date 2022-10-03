Elon Musk reveals Tesla’s Optimus robot, not a man in a suit this time

Musk predicted Optimus could be ready for orders in three years and cost $20,000, though he admitted there’s still ‘a lot of work to be done’.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk showcased the prototype humanoid robot being developed by the vehicle company.

The robot called Optimus walked onto the stage and waved its hands to the audience, before turning backwards. The Tesla team said this was the first time the robot was tested without any “backup support” such as tethers or cables.

The prototype robot was brought on stage at the start of Tesla’s AI Day presentation. Musk acknowledged that the robot unveiled at last year’s event was “just a person in a robot suit” but said “we’ve come a long way”.

Musk said the robot can do “a lot more than we showed you”, but said the team did not want it to make too many moves and “fall flat on its face”. A video was also unveiled where the robot performed basic tasks such as carrying boxes and watering plants.

The walking robot, called Bumble C, was partially deconstructed, with many of its internal wiring still visible. Shortly after, a fully constructed robot was wheeled on stage by several staff members, with the robot waving once.

At the event, Musk said the goal is to make a “useful humanoid robot as quickly as possible”. The Tesla CEO said the Optimus was designed “for manufacturing”, so that large volumes can be made faster.

“The Optimus is designed to be an extremely capable robot, but made in very high volume, probably ultimately millions of units and it is expected to cost much less than a car,” Musk said.

Musk predicted that the robot would cost “less than $20,000” as Optimus was wheeled off stage by staff, adding that Tesla could take orders for the robot in three to five years.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done to refine Optimus and improve it,” Musk said, later adding: “I think Optimus is going to be incredible in five or 10 years, like mind blowing,”

Musk, who has previously warned of the dangers AI poses, said Tesla is also building safeguards in Optimus, such as a stop button that can’t be tampered with.

