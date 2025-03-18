Equal1 announces ‘Ireland’s first’ quantum computer

Bell-1 ushers in a new age of quantum computing, Equal1 said.

Quantum computing start-up Equal1 has unveiled Bell-1, the “first-ever” Irish-made quantum computer. According to the company, Bell-1 is also the world’s first silicon-based quantum server designed for data centres and high-performance computing.

The computer was first unveiled at the Global Physics Summit in Silicon Valley on St Patrick’s Day (17 March).

Named after John Stewart Bell, a Belfast-born physicist who is credited with revolutionising the understanding of quantum mechanics, Bell-1 is the world’s only quantum server built using the foundations of existing semiconductor technology that power today’s microchips, Equal1 claims.

Its silicon-based quantum server is unlike traditional quantum systems which rely on complex infrastructure, the start-up explained.

Silicon-based quantum processors are compatible with existing chip fabrication techniques, and this, in addition to using existing semiconductor technology, allows for the start-up to build scalable and commercially viable quantum processors which can be integrated into present-day data centres.

Moreover, according to the start-up, Bell-1 consumes “significantly” lower amounts of power when compared to other quantum machines at 1600W during operation. This makes quantum computing easy to deploy without the large environmental footprint, it added.

The computer’s closed cycle cryo-cooler allows for it to operate at 0.3 Kelvin, or minus 272.85 degrees Celsius, without the need for massive external dilution refrigerators.

Last December, the start-up showcased the “world’s coldest” quantum controller chip that operates at nearly minus 273 degrees Celsius. At the time, the company said that the technology will improve the scalability of quantum computing.

The company’s technological development “bridges the gap between quantum and classical computing”, Equal-1 said in its announcement yesterday. Bell-1 is meant to “augment” not replace classical computing, functioning as a 6-qubit quantum processing system alongside existing CPU and GPU-based workloads.

The computer is now for sale, the company said, ushering in a new age of quantum computing. According to the company, future generations of the ‘Bell Quantum Server family’ will incorporate Equal1’s quantum-system-on-chip technology.

“Bell-1 represents a paradigm shift in how quantum computing is deployed and utilised,” said Equal1’s CEO Jason Lynch.

“We’ve taken quantum technology out of the lab and into real-world environments where it can drive innovation and solve complex computational challenges. This is the dawn of Quantum Computing 2.0 – where accessibility, scalability and practicality take centre stage.

“By eliminating the barriers of cost, infrastructure and complexity, Equal1 is empowering businesses to harness the exponential power of quantum computing today – not in some distant future. Bell-1 is not just an advancement – it’s a revolution in computing.”

Equal1 continues to make waves in the quantum industry. Last month, the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research announced that it will invest in the seven-year-old start-up.

While last year, Equal1 announced a collaboration with the world-leading chipmaker Nvidia to work on the integration and validation of quantum-classical infrastructure for cloud and data centre deployments.

