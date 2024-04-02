EU and Japan team up to develop new advanced materials

The EU aims to create a platform for sharing information with Japan on advanced materials such as graphene, along with potential research collaborations.

The EU and Japan are strengthening their research relationship with the launch of an enhanced dialogue on advanced materials.

Under this agreement, the EU and Japan will work on developing new materials that are used in critical sectors of the economy, such as renewable energy, batteries, zero-emission buildings and semiconductors. It aims to create a platform for sharing information on policy developments and exploring collaborative research opportunities.

The EU said these materials are also important for both the green and digital transitions and are a “vital part of economic sovereignty and strategic independence”.

The EU describes advanced materials as those that are engineered to display superior performance or special functions. A key example is graphene, a one-atom-thick layer of carbon that has many potential applications due to its flexibility and conductivity.

The EU expects the demand for advanced materials to increase significantly in the coming years and believes itself – and Japan – have a global lead in this technology. The agreement follows a recent strategy proposed by the European Commission to move towards “EU industrial leadership” in advanced materials.

The new agreement builds on the success of the EU’s collaboration with Japan in material sciences, which included the development of new materials for the substitution of critical metals and advanced materials for power electronics. EU commissioner Iliana Ivanova said the new dialogue on advanced materials “strengthens our cooperation with Japan in research and innovation”.

“These materials are critical for our transition to a green future, and by joining forces, we can get there faster,” Ivanova said. “I look forward to seeing the results of this new cooperation with Japan.”

The EU and Japan have worked together in various sectors of research. Last year, the two entities strengthened their partnership in space research by agreeing to share Earth observation data with each other.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.