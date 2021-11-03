Shutters down on facial recognition as Facebook deletes data

A separate Australian investigation found that a US-based facial recognition company scraped biometric data of more than 3bn people, violating privacy laws.

Facial recognition technology is being met with increased global regulatory pressure, with Meta announcing that it will delete face recognition data of more than 1bn Facebook users it collected over a decade.

Meta said that people who opted in for Facebook’s face recognition feature will no longer be automatically recognised in photos and videos on the platform. This will also affect Facebook’s alt text feature, which recognised individuals using the technology for visually impaired people.

Jerome Pesenti, VP of artificial intelligence at the company, said that more than a third of Facebook’s daily active users had opted in for the face recognition setting since it was rolled out a decade ago.

“This change will represent one of the largest shifts in facial recognition usage in the technology’s history,” he said in a blog post. “Making this change required careful consideration, because we have seen a number of places where face recognition can be highly valued by people using platforms.”

The move comes at a time when growing regulatory pressure to limit or ban mass facial recognition technologies, such as the EU’s proposals for regulating AI which have been met with criticism by EU watchdogs for not going far enough.

Last month, the lawmakers in the European Parliament called for a ban on biometric mass surveillance technologies, such as facial recognition tools, citing the threat these technologies present to human rights.

Australian investigation

Spelling further bad news for use of the technology by companies, an investigation led by Australian and UK law enforcement teams found that US-based facial recognition company Clearview AI scraped biometric data of at least 3bn people from the internet, in breach of some national laws.

Specifically, the Australian Information Commissioner found that Clearview AI was in breach of Australian privacy laws that prohibit collecting Australians’ sensitive information without consent.

“The covert collection of this kind of sensitive information is unreasonably intrusive and unfair,” said privacy commissioner Angelene Falk. “It carries significant risk of harm to individuals, including vulnerable groups such as children and victims of crime, whose images can be searched on Clearview AI’s database.”

Falk said that such indiscriminate scraping of people’s facial images, only a fraction of whom would be of interest to law enforcement, “adversely impacts the personal freedoms” of Australian citizens, who perceive themselves to be under surveillance.

Meta’s future plans

But Meta’s decision to delete face recognition data on Facebook is not the end of the story for the technology’s use by large companies. Pesenti said that Meta will continue to use facial recognition as a “powerful tool” for ID verification and the prevention of fraud and impersonation.

“We believe facial recognition can help for products like these with privacy, transparency and control in place, so you decide if and how your face is used. We will continue working on these technologies and engaging outside experts,” he said.

In particular, he noted that the technology can be valuable when used on a user’s personal devices, such as the iPhone’s facial recognition to unlock the phone. This method requires no communication of face data with an external server and is stored on the device for privacy.

“Every new technology brings with it potential for both benefit and concern, and we want to find the right balance,” he added.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.