Fashion-tech is ready for a close-up

Genera’s Oleksii Fedorenko explores how AI, Web3 and other tech innovations are restyling the fashion industry.

The fashion-tech industry has long been ripe for innovation. Over the past decade, advancements in 3D modelling, fabric simulation, and augmented and virtual reality have transformed the fashion landscape, making it more dynamic, flexible and efficient.

And now it’s on the cusp of a new era driven by the powerful forces of artificial intelligence (AI) and neural networks.

AI and neural networks are revolutionising the fashion industry by automating numerous processes, shifting the focus from a mass-market approach to a highly personalised experience. While personalised fashion has traditionally been costly and inaccessible, AI makes it achievable for the masses. From virtual try-ons and style selection to size matching and streamlined production and logistics, AI is paving the way for a more individualised fashion experience.

This technological evolution enhances sustainability and efficiency in the fashion world and significantly improves interactions between fashion brands and consumers.

Try AI before you buy

In the past, not all clothing was visualised and showcased on models; even when it was, it could be quite limited. With new technologies, every piece of clothing can be represented and demonstrated on any body type, in any size, in various situations, from all possible angles, in all possible environments, and in photos, videos and virtual reality models.

AI enables the analysis of market trends and users to recommend to brands how best to showcase their products for specific markets and users.

In terms of design, AI, 3D printing and drone logistics enable generative design, which can be created and delivered directly to the user at the right time and place, considering all their needs and capabilities. This will create a highly personalised approach.

This will lead to the efficiency and sustainability of the fashion industry. Production and marketing will become more effective and environmentally sustainable by optimising processes and reducing waste.

Inclusivity and diversity, personalisation, and an individual approach will help diversify content, goods and products, making them as precise and suitable for each person as possible.

AI will change the roles and skills of designers, models and marketers, allowing them to quickly and efficiently develop and deliver designs.

Thus, AI will transform all aspects of the fashion industry, creating new opportunities for efficiency, precision and personalisation.

The fusion of physical and digital experiences

Imagine starting your day with a quick scan of your wardrobe using an AI-powered app that instantly suggests outfits tailored to your style and the day’s activities. You put on an outfit that fits perfectly, thanks to cutting-edge 3D printing. Afterwards, you enter a virtual setting, be it for a metaverse conference or an augmented reality social gathering, where your virtual avatar is dressed in a dynamic costume that changes its colour or style in response to your surroundings. You can experiment and discover new trends thanks to the smooth blending of digital and physical fashion, which results in an immersive and genuinely individualised fashion experience.

‘Phygital’ fashion brings increased levels of personalisation and sustainability. Consumers can see and customise their clothing digitally before deciding on physical production, reducing waste and overproduction. Virtual try-ons and digital fitting rooms will become standard, letting users see exactly how a garment will look and fit on their avatars, which are accurate digital replicas of themselves. This enhances the shopping experience, minimises returns and encourages thoughtful purchasing.

The combination of physical and digital fashion will also democratise design and innovation. By working with designers or producing their digital fashion products, consumers are blurring the lines between creator and consumer. These designs can be made physically using advanced manufacturing techniques or kept digitally for use in virtual worlds.

In essence, integrating AI, blockchain and immersive technologies will transform how we view and interact with fashion, creating a vibrant and inclusive ecosystem where physical and digital experiences are intertwined.

Challenges and ethical considerations

The protection of intellectual property (IP) rights for designers and creators in the digital realm involves utilising a range of advanced technologies, such as AI, blockchain and others. These technologies enable the meticulous processing of vast amounts of internet data, monitoring adherence to IP rights and incorporating advanced watermarking and user authentication techniques.

Knowing how crucial it is to have these tools in the right hands helps consumers minimise risks while maximising advantages. Although there are always potential risks related to new technologies, careful management can reduce these risks to guarantee a secure and productive experience.

Thanks to modern digital watermarking and user authentication techniques, it is now simpler to identify and safeguard original works. These techniques generate distinctive identifiers that confirm the legitimacy of digital creations. Blockchain technology provides security and transparency by providing an unchangeable ledger that documents digital assets’ production and ownership history. It is now simpler to demonstrate the creator and owner of designs, which is important when protecting IP rights.

Artificial intelligence can continuously scan the internet for unauthorised use of protected designs, allowing for quick identification of infringements and immediate action, such as issuing takedown notices or pursuing legal remedies. AI’s capability to process large datasets efficiently makes it ideal for continuously monitoring and enforcing IP rights.

Blockchain-based smart contracts can automate the management of licensing agreements and royalty payments, ensuring that designers are fairly compensated whenever their work is used. These contracts provide clarity and enforceability, reducing disputes and ensuring agreed-upon compliance.

The look of the future

The fusion of AI and Web3 technologies with the fashion industry marks the dawn of a new era which will be characterised by unprecedented personalisation, efficiency and sustainability. As we continue to harness the power of these innovations, the fashion industry is poised to become more adaptive, inclusive and responsive to individual needs.

This transformative journey will enhance the consumer experience and redefine roles and processes in the industry, paving the way for a future where creativity and technology harmoniously coexist.

By Oleksii Fedorenko

Oleksii Fedorenko works in R&D at Gen Lab, part of Genera company. He has a background in architecture and has dedicated his career to the realms of 3D artistry, design and media.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.