Galetech Group invests in Adamas Wind amid UK expansion

With the latest investment, Galetech now offers maintenance services across Ireland and the UK as it continues to expand operations.

Cavan-based renewable energy company Galetech Group has entered a joint venture with Adamas Wind as it expands maintenance offerings to the UK.

Headquartered in Northampton, England, Adamas provides operations and maintenance services to the wind and solar industry in the UK. The company has contracts to provide scheduled maintenance services for wind turbines across the UK, as well as more than 100 independent wind turbines.

Galetech Group said that the latest investment in Adamas – one of a number of investments the company has made since 2021 – comes as it has identified the independent service provider (ISP) sector in the UK as a key area of growth over the coming years.

“Our investment in Adamas Wind not only continues our international growth strategy but also expands our presence in the UK’s renewable assets operation and maintenance market,” said Galetech director Darren Sherry.

“We are excited to be given the chance to bring Galetech Group’s almost three decades of pioneering renewable energy experience and knowledge to the UK. This partnership represents an important step forward in our mission to make a positive impact on the environment.”

With the investment, Galetech is targeting a threefold increase in ISP maintenance support over the next three years, rising from 1GW to 3GW. During this timeframe, the company said it plans to create 30 specialist jobs to support growth.

The Stradone-headquartered company currently employs 140 people across operations in Ireland, the UK, Benelux, Greece, South Africa and Australia.

Adamas Wind chair David Still said the partnership with Galetech comes at a crucial time as demand for sustainable energy solutions continues to grow.

“By joining forces with Galetech Group, we will be able to accelerate the development of our projects, expand our reach across the UK and bring clean, renewable energy to more communities,” Still said.

“Together, we are committed to driving innovation, reducing carbon emissions, and creating a brighter and more sustainable future for generations to come.”

