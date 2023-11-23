Google Bard can now answer questions about YouTube videos

Meanwhile, an AI start-up claims to have created the second-best large language model in the world to power its own AI chatbot.

Google has updated its ChatGPT challenger – Bard – by giving it a deeper integration with YouTube.

The company said it aims to let users have a “deeper engagement” with YouTube videos by upgrading Bard’s extension with the video platform. The update means Bard will be able to “understand” YouTube videos better and answer questions related to a video.

The feature means users can quickly ask Bard for summaries or background details about a YouTube video – such as specific details on a recipe from a cooking video. This feature is currently listed in the experimental updates and requires the chatbot’s YouTube extension to work.

Google first released this extension in September, as part of a larger update to integrate Bard with various Google products such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Google Maps and Google Flights. The goal was to let the chatbot sift through user information to respond to various queries faster.

Bard is Google-parent Alphabet’s response to ChatGPT, the popular chatbot made by OpenAI. Bard had a delayed launch in the EU due to concerns raised by the Irish Data Protection Commission around its GDPR implications, but made its way into the EU’s 450m-strong market in July.

Going for the title of second best

Meanwhile, a new challenger AI has appeared to take on the various large language models (LLMs) in the market, with the launch of Inflection-2.

The company behind this AI – also called Inflection – claims this model is the second most capable LLM in the world currently – in comparison to various models such as Meta’s Llama-2, Google’s PaLM-2, X’s Grok-1 and OpenAI’s GPT-4.

Inflection said it tested its model on a diverse set of tasks and that it was the best-performing model outside of GPT-4. The company plans to use this LLM to power its own AI chatbot called Pi.

“This is a big milestone on our path towards building a personal AI for everyone, and we’re excited about the new capabilities that Inflection-2 will enable in Pi,” Inflection said in a blogpost.

“We thank our partners Nvidia, Microsoft and CoreWeave for their collaboration and support in building our AI cluster that made the training of Inflection-1 and Inflection-2 possible.”

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.