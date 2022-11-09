Google and Renault team up to create a ‘software-defined vehicle’

The new platform is designed to allow on-demand services and continuous upgrades to be delivered to Renault vehicles.

Renault Group has partnered with Google to develop an advanced software platform for its vehicles and boost its digital transformation.

The companies said this “software defined vehicle” will combine the best from the automotive and digital worlds to allow new on-demand services and continuous upgrades to be delivered to vehicles.

The partnership builds on a collaboration between Renault and Google in 2018, which saw the adoption of Google cloud technology and its Android Automotive Operating System, which is tailored for use in vehicle dashboards.

The software defined vehicle will be built on this existing Android operating system and is part of Renault’s plan to transform its entire operational model to the cloud.

Renault said it will be able to monitor and analyse car usage for a better understanding of customers’ needs and behaviours. The car manufacturer aims to improve its data capture and analytics to develop “predictive maintenance and better detection and rectification of failures in near real time”.

The collaboration will see both companies develop a Digital Twin, which is a virtual copy of a vehicle that will feature the advanced AI capabilities. The companies said this will lead to easier and continuous integration of new services into vehicles and the creation of new onboard and offboard applications.

“Our collaboration with Renault Group has improved comfort, safety, and connectivity on the road,” said Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

“Today’s announcement will help accelerate Renault Group’s digital transformation by bringing together our expertise in the cloud, AI, and Android to provide for a secure, highly-personalised experience that meets customers’ evolving expectations,” Pichai said.

Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo said the new software defined vehicle approach will increase residual value and after-sales retention, while helping the company to “roll out our portfolio of new services”.

“Our strategic partnership with Google will allow us to accelerate our end-to-end digital transformation, from the design of the car to its market launch through its production, and ultimately to bring added value to our customers,” de Meo said.

“With Google, we are going beyond mere cooperation: a software champion and a mobility champion are joining forces to create game-changing technologies.”

Last year, Google and Ford announced a partnership to bring Android tech to Ford cars and accelerate the auto company’s digital transformation.

