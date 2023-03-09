Grammarly takes to generative AI to improve writing assistance

Starting next month, the online writing assistant will start rolling out AI-powered GrammarlyGO to help users write with more than just grammar help.

Online writing assistant Grammarly is the latest tech service to throw its hat into the generative AI ring, with a new product that aims to make the writing process faster and more efficient.

GrammarlyGO, which will start rolling out to customers in beta next month, is pitched as a generative AI product that can use personal and situational context, such as voice, style, where the user is writing and purpose, to generate relevant and tailored communication.

Generative AI, an example of which is OpenAI’s ChatGPT, can perform tasks ranging from text summarisation, answering questions and writing essays to code and image generation. As an online writing assistant, Grammarly is an obvious adopter of this blossoming technology.

Rahul Roy-Chowdhury, global head of product at Grammarly, said that generative AI represents “an inflection point in innovation” that the writing assistant can incorporate to deliver “even more value” to its customers.

Generative AI is being used by a broad range of tech companies to improve their business, including Amazon, Meta and even Salesforce.

“For well over a decade, we’ve delivered the leading AI-enabled communication assistant focused on helping people and businesses overcome the real challenges they face every day,” he said in an announcement today (9 March).

“Now we enter a new phase in our vision to support our customers across the entire lifecycle of communication, going past revision into conception and composition – all while maintaining our high standards of quality, privacy and security.”

Users can activate GrammarlyGO while composing text, replying to emails and in a variety of other applications to help them rewrite, compose and ideate in real time. The AI can check the writing for tone and clarity, change the length of the text and even personalise the voice.

The feature also functions as an ideation partner for students or professionals that can generate outlines or ideas to reference or add directly into text.

According to Holger Mueller, VP and principal analyst at Constellation Research, generative AI is creating a “massive surge of innovation” in the communication assistance space.

“The companies that win will be those that solve for how to deliver true business value by differentiating in areas beyond core use cases, like deep integration of context, security and responsible development, and extensibility across platforms.”

