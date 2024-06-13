Green Rebel heads to Germany to support offshore wind

The company’s LiDAR buoys will gather ocean data for TGS, to help companies make informed decisions when setting up offshore wind turbines.

Green Rebel, an Irish business in the renewable energy sector, has deployed its technology off the coast of Germany to advance offshore wind projects.

The company has deployed two of its LiDAR (light detection and ranging) buoys in the German Bight to measure wind speeds, wave heights and ocean currents in the North Sea. These buoys will remain in place for two years to collect vital data for Green Rebel.

The project is a collaboration with TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence. The collected LiDAR data is sent back to shore to be analysed by Green Rebel specialists at the company’s MetOcean base in Limerick.

“Green Rebel is excited to contribute to this groundbreaking project and looks forward to the positive impact it will have on advancing offshore wind in Germany,” said Green Rebel CEO Kieran Ivers. “Over the next 24 months, we will provide comprehensive metocean data support to TGS.

“This information will be used to enhance decision-making to support several current and future wind lease rounds in the German Bight.”

TGS allows multiple clients to subscribe to the same data and says this reduces costs and timelines for businesses, while minimising uncertainty in future energy generation. TGS CEO Kristian Johansen said early access to wind and metocean data mitigates investment risks and ensures “smooth project implementation across the wind development lifecycle”.

“With this deployment, we can proudly boast eight offshore LiDAR campaigns concurrently collecting critical wind data worldwide, and more deployments are likely to follow as new areas open up globally,” Johansen said.

Green Rebel was founded in 2020 by entrepreneur Pearse Flynn, who hails from a fishing community in Cork. The company has expanded its operations multiple times over the years and has sites in both Cork and Limerick.

The Irish company operates a fleet of ships and aircraft, and recently added a 56-metre vessel, the Glomar Vantage, to its fleet.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.