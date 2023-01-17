HPE acquires Pachyderm to boost its AI services

The company plans to integrate Pachyderm’s software into its own AI-at-scale platform to provide an ‘advanced data-driven pipeline’ for customers.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is acquiring machine learning company Pachyderm to expand its AI offerings.

HPE expects to close the deal this month and said it is not subject to any regulatory approvals. The financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

Pachyderm is developing a data platform to automate reproducible data pipelines “regardless of shape or size”. The company’s products aim to make it simpler for users to manage their data through machine learning.

HPE plans to integrate Pachyderm’s reproducible AI capabilities into its own AI-at-scale platform to provide an “advanced data-driven pipeline” for its customers. The company said this service will automatically refine, track and manage repeatable machine learning processes.

The company plans to boost the development of more accurate AI applications, with improvements in data processing, data versioning and improved data lineage to trace errors to their root cause more easily.

Justin Hotard, HPE’s executive VP and general manager of high-performance computing and AI, said data scientists need reproducible AI options as their projects become more complex.

“Pachyderm’s unique reproducible AI software augments HPE’s existing AI-at-scale offerings to automate and accelerate AI and unlock greater opportunities in image, video and text analysis, generative AI, and other emerging large-language-model needs,” Hotard said.

Pachyderm CEO Joe Doliner said “nothing should change” for its existing customers as its product and source code will remain available. He said the company aims to have “an ever faster development pace” working within HPE.

“We’ve seen a lot of success with HPE over the last year co-selling our product with theirs,” Doliner said. “That was when we first started talking about developing the products under one roof.

“Customers and our community will get to keep working with the same great support team; with even more resources behind us.”

In 2021, HPE acquired artificial intelligence start-up Determined AI to bolster its high-performance computing services.

