Intel aiming for carbon-neutral PC within the next decade

As part of its new environmental strategy, Intel is aiming to build a carbon-neutral PC that eliminates waste in its design and use.

Intel has published its annual corporate responsibility report, revealing how it performed in its targets for 2020 and what it hopes to achieve by 2030. On the issue of environmental sustainability, the company said it had reached most of its targets for this year, including a 39pc reduction in greenhouse gas emissions per unit compared to 2010 and having no hazardous waste sent to landfills.

It also said it reached its goal of having 71pc of the company powered by renewable energy globally. However, one area where it did not meet its goal was in increasing the efficiency of its notebook computers and data centre production by a factor of 25 compared to 2010 levels. Instead, it only achieved a 14-times increase.

Now, looking ahead to 2030, the company said it is to begin working with PC manufacturers to create the most sustainable and energy-efficient PC in the world, which removes carbon, water and waste in its design and use.

More specifically, Intel said that it hopes to achieve this through energy-efficient sensor technology and partnering with vendors on recyclable packaging and more energy-efficient builds.

Other 2030 targets

Intel also said it will collaborate with industry and policymakers to apply technology to reduce emissions across high-impact industries.

“Intel and many others in technology-driven industries see the opportunity to leverage our R&D, creativity, expertise and influence to collaborate on these critical issues and will become even stronger and more relevant as a result,” said Intel CEO Bob Swan.

“For Intel, it’s embedded in our purpose to create world-changing technology that enriches the lives of every person on Earth.”

By 2030, Intel said it wants to achieve 100pc renewable energy use across its global manufacturing operations, achieve net positive water use and produce no landfill waste.

Other efforts recently announced by the tech giant include its $50m Pandemic Response Technology Initiative. This, it said, will apply cloud, AI and high-performance computing to help with solutions to diagnose, treat and potentially cure Covid-19, as well as prepare for future pandemics.