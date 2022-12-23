Intel splits graphic chips unit to ‘evolve’ its business structure

Raja Koduri is returning to his previous position as chief architect to help Intel’s CPU, GPU and AI efforts.

Intel has confirmed it is splitting its graphic chips division in two to boost the impact of two “critical growth engines”.

Intel said its consumer graphics teams will join the client computing group, which is essentially its PC division. Meanwhile, Intel’s accelerated computing teams will join its data centre and AI business.

“Discrete graphics and accelerated computing are critical growth engines for Intel,” the company said in a statement.

“With our flagship products now in production, we are evolving our structure to accelerate and scale their impact and drive go-to-market strategies with a unified voice to customers.”

The general manager of the graphic chips division, Raja Koduri, is returning to his previous position as Intel chief architect. The company said Koduri will focus on “growing efforts across CPU, GPU and AI, and accelerating high-priority technical programmes.”

Koduri has previous experience at Apple and AMD, working as the senior VP and chief architect for AMD’s Radeon technologies before joining Intel in 2017.

According to Reuters, Intel’s shake-up is designed to help it compete with rivals such as Nvidia and AMD.

The announcement comes as Intel has dealt with an ongoing slump in global PC sales. The chip giant posted a 20pc year-on-year drop in sales to $15.3bn in its last quarter, and issued conservative profit and revenue forecasts for the rest of the year.

In October, Intel confirmed it is considering job cuts globally in a broader attempt to reduce costs across its business. The company also recently offered voluntary unpaid leave to some Irish staff in a cost-cutting effort.

Despite headwinds, Intel has ambitious plans for its semiconductor business. At the Hot Chips semiconductor industry event in August, CEO Pat Gelsinger said the company has an “aspiration to move from 100bn transistors on a package today to 1trn by 2030”.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.