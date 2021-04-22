6 companies using IoT to make the world more sustainable

From retrofitting outdoor lighting to agritech monitoring tools, check out the companies employing IoT solutions to make the world more sustainable.

Today (22 April) is Earth Day, an occasion to shine a light on the importance of our environment and to celebrate efforts made in order to protect it.

While we’re in the midst of some pretty startling figures when it comes to the climate crisis, there is still reasons to have hope about the future of our world.

Earlier this year, we took a closer look at the subject of sustainability and how future proof our planet, which included turning the spotlight on 10 start-ups powering the future of energy.

Now, we have six more start-ups to highlight, all of which were winners at Digi International’s Green Tech Customer Innovation Awards. Digi International is a global IoT provider and each of these sustainable start-ups used its IoT technologies to create a greener more sustainable world.

Infinitum Electric

US-based company Infinitum Electric is a motor technology company that aims to deliver high-efficiency, durable, lightweight and IoT-enabled electric motors to the market.

It was founded in 2016 closes $12.5m Series B round of funding at the end of 2019. According to the company’s director of product, Shams Shaikh, its latest design is up to 60pc lighter than traditional electric motors.

New Sun Road

New Sun Road is a California-based public benefit corporation developing data-driven IoT technology solutions for solar-based power systems.

Founded in 2014, The company’s systems include a suite of IoT products that are designed to optimise the management of renewables-based power systems, which in turn can be used to provide clean, reliable energy to underserved communities.

Nobel Systems

Founded in 1992, Nobel Systems specialises in geospatial services, software engineering, software integration and cloud spatial solutions

The company uses a cloud-based IoT asset management system that gives water districts access to real-time data, which helps them monitor their status and performance preventing leaks and reducing costs.

Reborn Electric

Having started in 2016, Reborn Electric is a Chilean company that converts diesel-engine buses to electric power. The electric mobility company retrofitted its first bus that same year, which became fully operational in May 2018.

The company is now preparing to launch its first electric vehicle factory where it plans to manufacture more than 10 vehicles during 2021.

Schréder

German company Schréder is the developer behind Owlet Nightshift, a remote management system for monitoring, controlling, metering and managing outdoor lighting.

The IoT system enables cities to retrofit aging lighting infrastructures with long-lasting intelligent technology. The smart lighting system reduces energy consumption, which reduces CO2 emissions.

WiseConn Engineering

Agritech company WiseConn Engineering was founded in 2006. It develops technology to measure and control water and other fluids in such diverse areas such as agriculture, mining and hydrology.

WiseConn uses IoT technology in a mesh network configuration to capture data from low-power sensors and transmit it back to the farmer’s control station for complete, optimal irrigation control.