Ireland is forming a new council to ‘rapidly’ respond to AI

The new Advisory Council will provide ‘independent expert advice’ to the Government on AI policies to help build public trust around this rapidly emerging sector.

The Irish Government is establishing a new independent task force to provide advice on policies around artificial intelligence.

This voluntary AI Advisory Council will provide “independent expert advice” to the Government on AI policies, with a focus on building public trust and promoting “the development of trustworthy, person-centred AI”.

To assist with public trust, the council’s members will be expected to engage in public communications such as media interviews and participation in public and sectoral events.

“Given the scale of the likely disruption that AI will drive in the next three to five years, this Advisory Council mechanism will complement the regular policy development process and provide the Government with an additional independent resource which can respond rapidly to emerging issues,” the expression of interest letter reads.

It is expected that this Advisory Council will have between seven to nine members and will be chaired by Ireland’s AI Ambassador. The council is being established under Strand 1 of the National AI Strategy, which is focused on building strong public trust in AI “as a force for societal good”.

The Government is looking for individuals with relevant skills and experience from academia, business, law, security, social sciences, economics, and civil society. The deadline to submit interest in joining is 4 September.

AI has caused a significant disruption to multiple industries, but many businesses appear to have positive views around the technology. In May, a review by Accenture suggested that 95pc of Irish business leaders think generative AI is very inspiring and that they are excited by the possibilities it creates.

The focus on AI in recent years has also caused a surge in AI-focused jobs. A report in April by IDA Ireland found that AI talent in Ireland grew by more than 500pc between 2016 and 2022, though hiring rates have slowed from the post-pandemic high.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.