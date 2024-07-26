DP Energy to build largest urban solar farm in North America

The Cork firm estimates the solar farm will create enough energy to power 250,000 homes.

Cork-based renewable energy company DP Energy has been given approval for the 325MW Saamis Solar project in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada. When established, the project will be the largest urban solar project in North America.

DP Energy, which was founded by mother and son duo Maureen and Simon De Pietro, is headquartered in Buttevant, Co Cork. The company develops large, renewable energy projects around the world. The new project will be located in Canada’s sunniest city in Saamis Solar Park and will support the state of Alberta’s target of sourcing 30pc of its electricity from renewables by 2030.

It is estimated that the energy generated will be enough to power roughly 250,000 homes and offset 300,000 tonnes of carbon emissions each year. The project will also create a number of direct job opportunities during the construction, operation and decommissioning phases, as well as many indirect roles across the supply chain.

Nearly 50pc of the 1,600-acre project site will be on a contaminated brownfield site. The former industrial site contains hazardous materials, specifically capped phosphogypsum stacks which are a fertiliser by-product that contains radium and can be linked to a number of cancers. Therefore, is unsuitable for redevelopment or reuse.

Commenting on the project, DP Energy’s head of development for Canada Damian Bettles said that the group is delighted with the approval of the Saamis Solar Park, as it is a “fantastic productive use of the land which will create local jobs and contribute to Alberta’s emission reduction goals”.

“The approval marks a significant milestone for the project and a critical step as the project advances towards start of construction.”

Last year, DP energy entered into a joint venture with SBM to pursue potential offshore wind projects in the Canadian territory of Nova Scotia. Also in Canada, it is planning the 200MW Miyopiyiwin Wind project in Saskatchewan in partnership with Piapot First Nation.

The company recently secured approval for the 430MW Callide Wind Farm in the Calliope Range in Queensland, Australia. It also has a number of projects in the pipeline for Ireland, including the Lyra Wind Farm and the Aries Wind Farm, both to be located in Co Mayo.

