Irish Manufacturing Research bags €23.5m funding for industry 4.0

As part of the Government’s plans to future-proof the manufacturing sector, Irish Manufacturing Research will receive €23.5m in funding.

The Government’s industry 4.0 strategy was launched this morning (16 December) at the Irish Manufacturing Research (IMR) centre in Mullingar, with the aim of ensuring new technologies are brought into the fold in the years ahead.

Covering the next five years, the strategy includes 18 actions such as the establishment of a new group called Future Manufacturing Ireland to coordinate the activities of Government-funded research centres in the sector, as well as the creation of an industry 4.0 stakeholder forum.

Also announced was that IMR will receive €23.5m in funding over the next five years, marking a 57pc increase from the previous phase.

“IMR plays a pivotal role in ensuring that Irish manufacturers are equipped to deal with the changes on the horizon,” said Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD.

“This funding will allow them to scale up their operations in Rathcoole and Mullingar and position Irish manufacturing at the forefront of the fourth industrial revolution.”

Promoting collaboration

IMR said that this funding will allow it to leverage up to €43m in further funding from industry and competitive sources by 2024. It also expects to triple the number of training days and increase the number of intellectual property commercialisations by 467pc.

Speaking of the launch of the new strategy, the minister added: “Digital technologies are transforming the sector. This presents challenges but also opportunities and we must embrace the change to sustain the quality employment it creates right across the country.

“This strategy includes a suite of actions that supports and promotes collaboration across the various stakeholders involved. By working together, we can ensure a bright future for this important sector.”

IMR recently received funding as part of a €7m research project called FerrTest, working with Radisens Diagnostics, PolyPico Technologies and Trinity College Dublin. It aims to develop advanced ferritin testing for at-risk blood donors, women and children.