Can LTE-M and NB-IoT coexist in the near future? Apparently so

This week in IoT, we hear how Ericsson predicts that rival technologies NB-IoT and LTE-M will happily co-exist, while Apple gets its autonomous car project moving with VW.

It’s been a busy week in the internet of things (IoT) world, most notably Amazon again having to deal with the fact its Echo device is still listening in to people’s conversations and recording them.

In the latest example, a woman who had her whole house rigged up with the devices found out that a random person in the Seattle area had received a recording of her talking at home for seemingly no reason. Amazon has since said it working to fix the oversight ASAP.

Meanwhile, the IoT security front also took a hammering with the spread of a new multistage and modular malware dubbed VPNFilter.

Having already infected more than 500,000 home and office routers, the malware can ostensibly be used to collect communications, permanently destroy devices and launch attacks on other devices.

Researchers from Cisco’s Talos cybersecurity arm found that the malware is likely state-sponsored or affiliated in some respect with a nation state.

LTE-M and NB-IoT, together again in harmony

Low-power wide-area networks (LPWAN) are all the rage these days for their ability send continuous streams of data for whatever purpose, but their development has been anything but straightforward.

Most notably, the battle between LTE-M and narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) which are attempting to be crowned the standard to rule them all among major companies and governments.

But according to Ericsson’s strategic product manager Yasir Hussain, both will successfully coexist in parallel as early as 2019.

According to Mobile World Live, Hussain said at the recent LPWA World event in London that he sees the two technologies overlapping with operators having the capacity to enable both in their infrastructure.

“We are starting to see combinations depending on what you want to do,” he said. “That’s a key picture for us to realise … for us as a vendor and as an entire ecosystem that we will have the two technologies to work with.”

Apple teams up with Volkswagen to develop autonomous cars

While its mobile phone business seems to progress with a somewhat straightforward, issue-free process, its plans to launch an autonomous car have been anything but smooth.

Having once deciding to go it alone before realising it couldn’t be a tech company and a car manufacturer, Apple reached out to a number of car companies.

Now after many failed dealings, it has finally revealed it is teaming up with German manufacturer Volkswagen (VW) to turn the make the latter’s T6 Transporter vans into autonomous shuttles for Apple employees.

Reaching this point has not been easy, The New York Times reports, saying that Apple’s car team has found itself behind schedule and eager to begin a deal with VW.

London hospitals starts replacing doctors with AI for some tasks

The hospital has always been pinpointed as a place where artificial intelligence (AI) is set to take off, and now The Guardian is reporting that one of the UK’s biggest hospitals is starting to use the technology in a big way.

As part of the move, many of the common tests undertaken by doctors and nurses such as cancer diagnostics and CT scans, and even who gets seen to first in A&E, will be decided by AI.

Prof Bryan Williams, director of research at University College London Hospitals said it will be game-changer for an antiquated system.

“You can go on your phone and book an airline ticket, decide what movies you’re going to watch or order a pizza … it’s all about AI,” he said. “On the NHS, we’re nowhere near sophisticated enough. We’re still sending letters out, which is extraordinary.”

Want stories like this and more direct to your inbox? Sign up for Tech Trends, Silicon Republic’s weekly digest of need-to-know tech news.