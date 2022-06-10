TUS event aims to boost the digitisation of Ireland’s manufacturing sector

IDEAM’s Digitalisation of Manufacturing conference will also share information on how to access EU support funding.

A cross-border manufacturing conference is taking place in Limerick next week, to create collaborations that can support the green and digital transition for Ireland’s manufacturing SMEs.

Organised by the Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) and the UK trade association GTMA, the Manufacturing Solutions Conference will bring leading technology suppliers together, to support the transfer of technology from specialist suppliers to the industrial landscape.

The event will see more than 100 organisations exhibit their manufacturing products and services in areas such as metrology, inspection, machine tools, workholding, cutting tools, and PLM manufacturing software.

“Our partners in GTMA bring all the leading technology suppliers together at Manufacturing Solutions, so that industry can benefit from collective knowledge, products and technology,” TUS president Prof Vincent Cunnane said. “We are delighted to host an event that not only allows us to build strong partnerships but facilitates an exchange of ideas.”

As part of the event, the Irish Digital Engineering and Advanced Manufacturing (IDEAM) cluster will be delivering a two-day conference on the digitisation of manufacturing.

The conference aims to improve the green transition, skill access, digitisation, resilience and sustainability of Ireland’s manufacturing sector by sharing common goals with stakeholders.

Included in this conference is an InterTradeIreland supported workshop for IDEAM and Manufacturing NI members. IDEAM cluster manager Dr Jamie Meehan said this first-time collaboration will help develop cross-border manufacturing relationships.

“Manufacturing NI represents businesses with sales valued at £20bn, whilst the manufacturing industry in the Republic of Ireland recorded sales of €134.6bn in 2020,” Meehan said. “Sharing ideas and opportunities among this sector on both sides of the border will be hugely beneficial for everyone.”

The event takes place on 15 and 16 June. The second day of the IDEAM conference will focus on EU funding projects which are available through EIT Manufacturing.

Members of EIT Manufacturing will advise attendees at the conference on how to access a €400m support fund, which is designed to boost digital manufacturing in the EU.

