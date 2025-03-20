Meta AI coming to Europe months on from DPC request

The platform had planned to train its AI models using public content shared by adults on its apps in the EU, before the Irish DPC stepped in.

Tech giant Meta has announced it will be launching its AI chatbot Meta AI in Europe, though it will be limited to text-based chat features for now.

Meta released its AI features in the US in 2023 but paused the roll-out in Europe after “intensive discussions” with the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) about training its AI models on European data.

Meta had intended to train its large language models (LLMs) utilising content pulled from material shared by adults on Facebook and Instagram. After meetings with the Irish watchdog, Meta chose to halt proceedings, but said it was a “step backwards for European innovation, competition in AI development and further delays bringing the benefits of AI to people in Europe”.

In a blog post yesterday (19 March), Meta said, “It’s taken longer than we would have liked to get our AI technology into the hands of people in Europe as we continue to navigate its complex regulatory system, but we’re glad we’re finally here.

“Over the coming weeks, we’ll take the first step in making Meta AI’s chat function available in six European languages, with a view to find parity with the US and expand our offering over time.”

The features available to consumers in 41 countries in Europe will include an AI chatbot assistant which can answer queries from users of Meta’s social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. Meta has explained typical examples of how to use it include brainstorming dinner ideas, planning trips or accessing knowledge from the internet. It aims to extend its creative features in the future.

In a statement sent to SiliconRepublic.com, the Irish DPC said that as the lead supervisory authority for Meta, it “has been examining Meta AI over recent months with our colleague supervisory authorities across the EU/EEA and we will keep it under review as it rolls out to users over the coming weeks”.

In September of 2024, members of the Big Tech community signed an open letter criticising the EU’s policies around AI regulation. Entrepreneurs, such as Meta’s Mark Zuckerburg and Stripe’s Patrick Collison, warned that the EU’s strict regulations were hampering innovation for the region. In response to the letter, it was noted by Dr Kris Shrishak that the complaining companies could find balance via the EU AI Act.

Updated, 9.50am, 20 March 2025: The article has been updated to include a response from the Irish Data Protection Commission.