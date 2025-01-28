Meta AI can now remember details from your chats

The updates are currently only available in the US and Canada, the company said.

Meta has introduced updates to Meta AI, allowing the chatbot to remember details from a user’s chats with the bot, helping to personalise future responses.

Users in the US and Canada can tell Meta AI details to remember about a chat, allowing it to tailor future responses based on its ‘memory’, while the chatbot can now also “pick up important details based on context”, the company said in a blog post yesterday (27 January).

The update is similar to Google’s Gemini and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which previously rolled out ‘memory’ features. For example, a user can allow Meta AI to remember details about their dietary restrictions, which the chatbot will use to inform its future responses and recommendations.

However, the update will only allow Meta AI to remember details from one-on-one conversations and not group chats, the company clarified, adding that users will have the option to delete its memories.

In another update, Meta said it is offering a “greater level of personalisation for Meta AI”, by allowing its chatbot Meta AI to aggregate a user’s personal data from across its Facebook, Instagram and Messenger apps, including for example home locations listed as part a user’s Facebook profile and recently viewed content, alongside its memory of details a user has provided, to personalise content recommendations.

This feature is also only available across Meta’s platforms in the US and Canada, the company said.

Meta’s latest quarterly revenue reached $40.59bn, the highest in recent years, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg attributed this success to the company’s AI progress across its apps and business.

At the time, he said that improvements to Meta’s AI-driven feed and video recommendations led to an 8pc increase in time spent on Facebook and a 6pc increase on Instagram in 2024.

Last year, the company announced a number of new AI models, including the self-taught evaluator, which the company said can train other AI without the need for human input.

