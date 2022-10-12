Meta unveils the Quest Pro mixed reality headset

Meta said the Quest Pro is its first full-colour mixed reality device, while the company has partnered with Microsoft to bring new services to the headset’s users.

Meta has finally revealed its latest mixed reality headset, which has been teased as ‘Project Cambria’ for the past year.

The company said its Quest Pro headset is designed to “expand the possibilities” of mixed and virtual reality. The headset is Meta’s first full-colour mixed reality device, capturing four times as many pixels as the previous Quest 2 headset.

The headset was unveiled at Meta’s annual Connect conference, where CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the Quest Pro is the first in a “new line of advanced headsets, built to expand what’s possible in VR”.

The company said its new headset has a smaller size, along with a curved battery on the back to help create a more balanced and ergonomic headset.

Meta said the Quest Pro is the company’s first headset that integrates inward-facing sensors, to capture more natural facial expressions and eye tracking.

“It’s made for collaboration and creativity, and with mixed reality built in, it lets you do things that haven’t been possible before,” Zuckerberg said. “All in a beautiful design that’s comfortable to wear. Whether you’re looking to work in a new way, or you just want the very best experiences available today, this sets the standard.”

The Meta Quest Pro can be pre-ordered now for around €1,800 and will be released on 25 October. This price covers the headset, Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers, stylus tips, partial light blockers, and a charging dock.

Partnership with Microsoft and Accenture

Meta also announced new partnerships with Microsoft and Accenture, to collaborate on how people will work in the metaverse.

As part of this collaboration, some of Microsoft’s services will be available on Meta Quest such as Teams, the 365 app, Microsoft Intune and Azure Active Directory.

Meta said its partnership with Accenture, meanwhile, will help businesses adopt Meta’s hardware and software so they can bring the future of work to people sooner.

“The main reason that we’re in this space is that we think that VR can be very powerful for social connection and with the Quest Pro, we want to bring more of that into the work context as well, where Microsoft already has some incredibly successful products in the market,” Zuckerberg said.

