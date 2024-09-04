Copilot+ AI features are coming to Intel and AMD devices

Microsoft said its range of Copilot+ PCs will soon be powered by the latest AMD and Intel chips, instead of being only powered by Qualcomm technology.

Microsoft is expanding the availability of its Copilot+ AI features thanks to new deals with AMD and Intel.

The tech giant says its Copilot+ PCs will soon be powered by the latest AMD and Intel chips, instead of being only powered by Qualcomm technology. Microsoft said it is expanding the Copilot+ PC portfolio through this new development.

Microsoft unveiled its Copilot+ PCs earlier this year as a way to take on Apple’s latest devices. The company said these AI-powered devices are the “fastest, most intelligent” Windows PCs ever built.

The company said the new PCs powered by AMD and Intel silicon will have “meaningful advancements across performance, battery life, security and connectivity”.

“For AI, we will continue to innovate, bringing new features, devices and platforms that deliver new experiences to empower our customers,” Microsoft said. This focus and pace of innovation mean that select features may be previewed first with our Windows Insider Community, before becoming broadly available to on Copilot+ PCs.”

Microsoft is continuing its AI focus through these PCs and said eligible AMD and Intel-powered devices will get access to “new AI experiences” from November onwards. These features include Windows Studio Effects, live captions with translation and AI-image editing tools.

The company also revealed plans to bring the controversial Recall AI feature to Copilot+ PCs later this year, at a later date than originally expected. This feature allows users to find something they are looking for and have seen before on their PC by just inputting a few words as a text prompt.

But the fact this feature takes constant screenshots of a user’s activities caused a backlash from security experts, which prompted Microsoft to delay the release. A preview of this feaute is expected for Windows Insider Program users in October.

Meanwhile, the controversial feature drew the attention of regulators. The UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office confirmed that it is looking into the Recall feature to “understand the safeguards in place to protect user privacy”.

