Monta and Smartzone team up to install Irish EV home chargers

Smartzone plans to install 25,000 EV chargers by 2025, which will all be supported by the Monta platform.

EV charging platform Monta has become the exclusive software partner for Smartzone, to support the Irish company’s growing EV charging infrastructure.

The two companies will combine their services, connecting Smartzone’s charging points with Monta’s EV charging platform. Monta said this will let customers view their charging history, manage who can access their charge points and set their own pricing.

Smartzone plans to install 25,000 EV chargers for homes across Ireland by 2025. The company’s CEO Justin McInerney said the company chose Monta as their platform “covers both front-end and back-end software”.

“Monta’s charge point management system eliminates the need to work with multiple providers, thereby reducing admin and additional workloads for us.” McInerney said. “This will help improve efficiency while providing EV drivers with an end-to-end solution [that is] easy to manage and use.”

Monta’s tech allows any company, organisation or public entity with available sites and space to view, manage and set up charge points for employees, guests and public EV drivers.

The Denmark-headquartered company announced plans to expand into Ireland last year and hired Ricky Hill as its country manager to oversee growth here.

The company has been rapidly expanding since then. Last September, Monta raised €30m in a Series A funding round to expand into new markets and strengthen its position in Scandinavia, the UK and Germany.

In February, Monta partnered with EV marketplace Nevo to bring smart charging services to Irish residential and commercial sites.

Speaking on the new partnership with Smartzone, Hill said the two companies will help deliver a “better, simpler EV user experience for the Irish market”.

“Our combined software and infrastructure solutions will mean charge point operators can manage their installs all under one roof, while EV drivers will benefit from a much-improved user experience via our seamless app,” Hill said.

“We’re looking forward to helping Ireland complete its journey towards a greener future and help the Government achieve its plans as set out under the recently announced EV strategy.”

