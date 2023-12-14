OpenAI teams up with Politico parent on AI news content

In one of the first such deals involving journalism, OpenAI will be using content from Axel Springer outlets such as Politico to enhance ChatGPT answers.

OpenAI will upgrade ChatGPT to include real-time news information after signing a deal with European news company Axel Springer.

As part of the agreement announced yesterday (13 December), OpenAI will train its AI models on news content published by organisations such as Politico, Business Insider and other European outlets.

The idea, according to parent company Axel Springer, is to leverage AI for “enhancing content experiences” and creating “new financial opportunities” for the future of journalism.

“We are excited to have shaped this global partnership between Axel Springer and OpenAI – the first of its kind,” said Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Axel Springer.

“We want to explore the opportunities of AI-empowered journalism – to bring quality, societal relevance and the business model of journalism to the next level.”

Through the partnership, ChatGPT will have access to recent news content across a variety of topics covered by the brand’s outlets.

Headquartered in Berlin, Axel Springer owns both Politico and Business Insider, as well as more local European outlets such as Bild and Welt. ChatGPT will include in its answers links to the full articles it uses as a source for greater transparency.

“This partnership with Axel Springer will help provide people with new ways to access quality, real-time news content through our AI tools,” said Brad Lightcap, COO of OpenAI.

“We are deeply committed to working with publishers and creators around the world and ensuring they benefit from advanced AI technology and new revenue models.”

OpenAI is leading the charge in the global AI race. But it has also faced a few stumbling blocks on the way, including internal turbulence involving CEO Sam Altman and the board, as well as growing regulatory scrutiny internationally.

Earlier this week, the UK watchdog Competition and Markets Authority launched an initial review of the financial ties between OpenAI and Microsoft, which has invested billions in the AI start-up this year.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.