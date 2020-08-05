Contracts given to 19 new Irish wind farms and 63 solar projects

During the auction for wind and solar contracts under the Renewable Electricity Support Scheme, the Government saw a drop in the price of wind energy.

On Tuesday (4 August), Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Eamon Ryan TD announced the provisional results of the first Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS) auction.

As a result of the auction, the Government has secured contracts for 19 new wind farms according to provisional results, which also showed a drop in wind energy prices.

Under the scheme, wind farms and solar farms bid against each other for contracts of up to 16.5 years with only those promising to deliver power at the best value eligible to win contracts.

Ryan commented: “While these results remain subject to Government approval, the first RESS auction provides us with a platform for rapid deployment of onshore wind and solar projects at scale and at least cost, replacing fossil fuels on our energy grid.”

Ryan described the results as “very competitive” and said that to date, developer-led onshore wind energy has been the most cost effective technology available to Ireland, but that solar and community owned energy projects will play a critical role in diversifying Ireland’s renewable generation portfolio in the coming decade.

A drop in prices

There were specific auction pots reserved for community energy and for solar energy, with wind farms competing in the general pot. The provisional price announced today by EirGrid for contracts in the general pot was €74.08 per MWh which represents the average bid price of 19 wind farms and 63 solar projects.

The price of €74.08 MWh is lower than the existing cost of the Renewable Energy Feed-in Tariff (REFIT) support scheme, which as of 2019 was €90.25 MWh, and represents a saving for electricity consumers.

Dr David Connolly, CEO of the Irish Wind Energy Association, said that he believes prices could drop even further in future auctions.

Connolly said: “We can do more, we can do better and we can be cheaper… A number of industry sources have pointed, for example, to the decision not to index prices as having pushed up costs by as much as €10 to €12 per MWh.

“Others had to account for the possibility that the transmission grid will not be. Strengthened in the coming years which would lead to wind generators being turned down or off as the system struggles to cope with rising levels of renewables.”

He said: “There are also a number of policy changes that the new Government can make that could halve the price of renewable electricity in Ireland.”

One such suggestion Connolly had was to introduce taller turbines, a more efficient planning system and a stronger grid to “sharply cut” the price of power for consumers across Ireland.

The auction

A total of 2,236 GWh of energy was available at the auction with onshore wind winning 1,1469 GWh and solar winning 767 GWh.

Connolly said: “This auction will deliver cheaper and greener energy to power Ireland’s homes, farms and businesses. It is the first big step to connecting the additional 4,000 MW of onshore wind energy we need to develop by 2030 if we are to run our power system with 70pc renewable electricity.”

Connolly added: “It is also fantastic that alongside these new wind farms we will be seeing solar farms connected to the grid for the first time and new community energy projects coming through.

“These new wind farms will create jobs all over Ireland, support local councils and under the terms of the new scheme, provide almost €3m annually in community benefit funding to local communities in rural Ireland. And most importantly, they will cut Ireland’s CO2 emissions and help to end our dependency on imported fossil fuels.”