EU robotics project lines up future plans after input from industry experts

The European Commission’s €3m robotics project, Robotics4EU, will hold a series of 20 workshops starting in November and running into 2022.

Robotics4EU, the European Commission’s robotics promotion project, has revealed its plans to ensure a more widespread adoption of AI-based robots in the region.

The Commission hopes that the potential for robotics can be realised particularly in the areas of healthcare, inspection and maintenance of infrastructure, agri-food and agile production.

Robotics4EU was initially launched in January. The €3m project involves seven organisations from six European countries with expertise in several technological domains.

Since January, its research team has focused on conducting interviews and online surveys to gain insight from robotics industry stakeholders on their current practices and the future deployment of robots. Participants were also asked to identify shortcomings in current robotics research.

The findings were gathered into a report which is published on the project’s website. It details labour force concerns, the consequences of robotics on overall human well-being and robotics community readiness. It also contains policy recommendations and definite goals.

One of Robotics4EU’s main objectives is to raise awareness about the non-technological aspects of robotics. These include ethical, legal, socioeconomic, data, privacy and gender issues.

To educate people about these issues, the project’s team will gather a group of robotics experts from a variety of different backgrounds, from academia to industry. Together, they will organise community-building and co-creation events to advocate for ‘responsible robotics.’

The team will run a series of 20 workshops starting this November, which will continue until mid-2022. There workshops will cover healthcare, infrastructure, agri-food and agile production. There will be four online workshops and one presentation for each area.

Throughout October, Robotics4EU promoted GlobalSay, a consultation that engaged approximately 700 citizens from 12 countries in deliberations about the societal and ethical impacts of robotics.

For more information on the project and future activities, visit Robotics4EU website.

