Weekend Takeaway: Roving robots signal march of the machines

Essential weekend sci-tech reading, including Revenue using robots to update PAYE details while 1m machines are mobile subscribers in Ireland.
Teen climate activist nominated for Nobel Peace Prize ahead of global strike
16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg has been recognised for her pleas to world leaders to act on climate change.
Ireland’s Revenue Commissioners used robots to update 20,000 PAYE tax records
Revenue looking at deploying RPA technology across other areas of the tax system, including self-employed taxpayers.
More than 1m Irish mobile subscribers are actually machines
The machines are marching as M2M snaps up 16pc of market share for mobile subscriptions.
‘The tech agenda in business is being driven by HR, not the CIO or CTO’
As Virgin Media Business and Innovate reveal, the hybrid cloud journey will be underpinned by what employees want and need. To respond with agility, networks will need to be software-defined.
‘Encouraging girls into physics isn’t enough’
Dr Jessamyn Fairfield asks if we are shepherding girls into unwelcoming workplaces as women in science, knowing how far we are from true inclusion.
Will data controllers have to bend to the almighty fada?
A recent case brought to the Data Protection Commission challenges data controllers to respect the fada.
Researchers develop acoustic metamaterial that blocks sound
Researchers have built a prototype metamaterial that can successfully block out 94pc of sound while still allowing air to pass through it.
After worst outage in its history, Facebook says all services are back online
Downtime attributed to a ‘server configuration change’.
Some simple updates put Twitter camera users in the moment
An update to the Twitter camera function revealed at SXSW mirrors an Instagram staple.
Belfast’s Neurovalens raises £4.6m in Series A round
Neurovalens combines neuroscience with technology to tackle health issues affecting the current generation.