Weekend Takeaway: Roving robots signal march of the machines

Essential weekend sci-tech reading, including Revenue using robots to update PAYE details while 1m machines are mobile subscribers in Ireland.

16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg has been recognised for her pleas to world leaders to act on climate change.

Revenue looking at deploying RPA technology across other areas of the tax system, including self-employed taxpayers.

The machines are marching as M2M snaps up 16pc of market share for mobile subscriptions.

As Virgin Media Business and Innovate reveal, the hybrid cloud journey will be underpinned by what employees want and need. To respond with agility, networks will need to be software-defined.

Dr Jessamyn Fairfield asks if we are shepherding girls into unwelcoming workplaces as women in science, knowing how far we are from true inclusion.

A recent case brought to the Data Protection Commission challenges data controllers to respect the fada.

Researchers have built a prototype metamaterial that can successfully block out 94pc of sound while still allowing air to pass through it.

Downtime attributed to a ‘server configuration change’.

An update to the Twitter camera function revealed at SXSW mirrors an Instagram staple.

Neurovalens combines neuroscience with technology to tackle health issues affecting the current generation.