SAG-AFTRA strikes AI voice deal with talent start-up Narrativ

SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union that was behind the Hollywood strikes last year, has struck a deal with talent marketplace platform Narrativ that will allow performers to license their AI voice replicas for use in digital audio ads.

In an announcement today (14 August), SAG-AFTRA said that the New York-headquartered start-up has agreed to its requirements around AI informed consent, compensation and individual control, as well as additional guardrails.

“Members who are interested in working with Narrativ can do so knowing that this SAG-AFTRA agreement ensures that they will be protected and compensated fairly for every use of their digital voice replica,” the union said.

This means that actors will have oversight over “every single use” of their digital voice replica in a commercial and can choose to accept or decline offers made by brands. Actors will also be able to set their own price for the use of their AI voices, with minimum pay to be set by SAG-AFTRA.

“When you set up your profile on the platform, you can opt out of categories of ads you don’t want to promote,” the union added. “If you decide to leave the platform, Narrativ must delete your digital voice replica, and any recordings used to create it.”

The agreement was created with input from the union’s commercial contracts committee, which is made up of working commercial performers.

Earlier this year, SAG-AFTRA struck a similar deal with AI voiceover company Replica Studios that set out terms for use of AI in video games.

In April, SAG-AFTRA reached a “tentative” agreement with leading record labels to protect musicians from AI technology. The deal signed with major record labels such as Warner, Sony, Universal and Disney will require record labels to get consent from artists and provide compensation before releasing a digital replication of their voice.

The agreement followed concerns raised by various artists – including Billie Eilish and Katy Perry – about the rise of AI music-generation tech. An open letter signed by more than 200 musicians claimed some platforms and developers are using AI to “sabotage creativity” and undermine workers in the music industry.

