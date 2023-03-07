Salesforce enters the generative AI race with Einstein GPT

The CRM software company is also launching a $250m fund for high-potential generative AI start-ups through its investment arm, Salesforce Ventures.

Salesforce has become the latest tech company to join the artificial intelligence bandwagon with the launch of Einstein GPT, a customer relationship management (CRM) tool powered by generative AI.

Einstein GPT aims to help Salesforce customers craft marketing emails, write support articles and even code using generative AI engines developed by OpenAI and Cohere, among others.

“The world is experiencing one of the most profound technological shifts with the rise of real-time technologies and generative AI,” Salesforce chief executive Marc Benioff said of the launch.

“This comes at a pivotal moment as every company is focused on connecting with their customers in more intelligent, automated and personalised ways.”

In combination with Salesforce’s data cloud, Einstein GPT is integrated with Tableau, MuleSoft and Slack. Benioff confirmed that the company will be integrating with OpenAI. “[It] is another way we are opening the door to the AI future for all our customers,” he said.

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman said that applying the company’s AI technology to CRM will allow more people to benefit from this technology.

“It allows us to learn more about real-world usage, which is critical to the responsible development and deployment of AI – a belief that Salesforce shares with us.”

Along with this announcement, which will be officially revealed at Salesforce’s TrailblazerDX, the company has also confirmed that its venture capital arm Salesforce Ventures will launch a $250m investment fund to back high-potential generative AI startups.

This makes Salesforce, which cut 10pc of its staff in January, one of the many tech giants throwing their hats in the generative AI ring.

Yesterday, Microsoft rolled out an AI-powered ‘copilot’ suite as part of an update to Dynamics 365 to help businesses automate repetitive tasks. Other companies, such as Meta and Amazon, have also announced various plans to incorporate generative AI into their business.

