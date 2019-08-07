Samsung to reveal latest Galaxy Note 10

The South Korean tech company is expected to announce the new Galaxy Note 10 smartphone.

Samsung is set to unveil its latest Galaxy Note smartphone, with support for 5G expected to be among the feature updates on the new handset. The technology giant is holding a live event in New York today (7 August) where it will formally announce its latest flagship device – expected to be the Galaxy Note 10.

Reports suggest the company could announce at least two versions of the phone with different screen sizes.

Time to level up. Galaxy Unpacked on August 7, 2019. #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/2CtFPjFCAr — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 2, 2019

The Galaxy Note range is best known for its large screen and built-in S Pen stylus, which enables users to make handwritten notes on the screen. Ernest Doku, mobiles expert at uSwitch.com, said a choice of two Galaxy Note 10 devices could convince mobile users to switch to the new phones.

“This newest addition to Samsung’s high-performance Galaxy Note series is bound to excite fans of the original phablet. And, in a first for the series, consumers are expected to get the choice between a more affordable standard Note 10 and the more expensive Plus version,” he said.

“Ideally, both versions of the Note 10 would be 5G-ready, but some reports suggest that only the Plus version will have the next-generation technology in a bid to justify a higher price tag.

“Samsung’s Galaxy Note series has always been priced to reflect its position at the top of the market as a bleeding-edge device that does it all. A more affordable, stripped-down Note 10 could attract fans who have previously been put off by the high price tag of the phones in the series, while a higher price for the Plus model is unlikely to put off top-end consumers who demand top-flight performance.”

New releases

“With that in mind, Samsung is likely to reveal a realistic price for the Galaxy Note 10 that reflects the apathy gripping the handset market,” Doku added.

“Samsung’s recent earnings report revealed customer demand for more affordable phones, while its top-of-the-line models saw weaker sales. Smartphone fans are not likely to spend around £1,000 on a state-of-the-art handset that isn’t 5G ready.”

In the last week, Samsung has also unveiled a new tablet and smartwatch as the firm refreshes a number of product lines.

The live event in New York, known as Samsung Unpacked, could also be used to give further information on the company’s first foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold.

The Fold combines a single screen like that of a traditional smartphone, but can be unfolded to reveal a larger, tablet-sized screen inside.

A May launch was delayed after early testers reported issues with the screen, but Samsung last month confirmed it had made the “necessary improvements” to the £1,800 device and it would be released in September.

The company may share further information on that release at the event.



— PA Media