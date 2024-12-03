SEMI calls for Europe to progress toward Chips Act 2.0

The industry association, which has more than 3,000 members, has called on incoming European commissioners to bolster Europe’s semiconductor ecosystem.

Brussels-based SEMI Europe, the industry association serving the global electronics design and manufacturing supply chain, has published recommendations for the European Union to bolster its semiconductor ecosystem, and work towards a new Chips Act 2.0.

As new European commissioners take up their new portfolios, the SEMI Europe Recommendations for the 2024-2029 Legislative Term, urges the new commissioners to implement legislation to advance the semiconductor sector, highlighting its role as a key driver of technological advancement and economic growth, in order to ensure Europe’s future competitiveness on the global stage.

“In light of multiple technological disruptions such as AI and autonomous vehicles poised to drive industry growth over the years ahead, SEMI Europe presents its recommendations for a successful long-term strategy for the European semiconductor industry,” said Laith Altimime, president of SEMI Europe.

“The European Chips Act has generated strong momentum, and our recommendations highlight urgent actions to continue the progress made. Policymakers must build on this momentum by strengthening the legislative framework and advancing toward a ‘Chips Act 2.0.’”

The recommendations included strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem by optimising funding across the EU, enhancing economic security by aligning protective measures with proactive initiatives to improve global competitiveness, streamlining export controls, reinforcing intellectual property protection, and reducing administrative burden.

The association also suggested integrating semiconductors in the EU’s Green Deal by developing a policy framework that balances innovation and sustainability, ensuring responsible use of essential chemicals while supporting research for alternatives, and addressing the increasing talent gap by fostering collaboration between industry and education, and reforming immigration legislation to attract skilled talent globally.

“SEMI Europe is committed to engaging with stakeholders to advocate for a comprehensive ‘Chips Act 2.0’ initiative that will address gaps in the current framework,” said Altimime. “This initiative will help solidify Europe’s position in the global semiconductor sector, boost competitiveness and enhance security.”

SEMI is the global industry association connects more than 3,000 member companies and 1.5m professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.