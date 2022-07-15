SFI’s Insight partners with Cadence to use quantum computing in chip design

Cadence is funding Insight researchers to pursue advances in quantum speed processing for advanced chip and system design.

Insight, the Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) research centre for data analytics, has partnered with Cadence Design Systems to leverage quantum computing for advanced electronics.

Cadence, which has an international HQ in Cork, will provide funding for the Insight centre at University College Cork to pursue research that connects electronic design automation, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

Quantum computing is still at an early stage but is rapidly advancing. As a technology, it has the potential to help solve some of the world’s most computationally intensive problems.

“By providing funding and collaborating with Insight and UCC to investigate quantum computing algorithms for chip design, we’re enabling local Cork students to fuel next-generation innovation,” said Cadence corporate VP Jaswinder Ahuja.

With the first generation of quantum computing machines now a reality, it is possible to explore and drive the “quantum advantage”, where a quantum computer can process information at speeds far beyond the capabilities of traditional computers.

“There are fantastic opportunities at the intersection of quantum computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, constraint programming and many other areas,” said Insight director Prof Barry O’Sullivan. “We’re delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with Cadence on these opportunities.”

The research team is led by Dr Emanuel Popovici, a senior lecturer at UCC’s School of Engineering and Architecture.

“We are very excited to engage in this endeavour together with Cadence, a pivotal leader in chip and system design,” Popovici said.

Insight has teamed up with various industry partners this year to advance its research goals. The centre announced earlier this month that it is working with software company Genesys to develop bias detection techniques in machine learning models.

In March, the SFI research centre announced partnerships with Medtronic and Fidelity Investments, on a range of projects such as pandemic preparedness, knowledge graphs, natural language inference and computer vision.

