SFI researchers team up with Fidelity to develop conversational AI

The project aims to create a conversational AI that can provide staff with real-time updates and help them to perform operations more efficiently.

Researchers in Ireland are collaborating on a conversational AI project with financial services firm Fidelity Investments.

The multi-year project will look to create more conversational tech to aid portfolio managers and quantitative analysts at Fidelity. The goal is to create an AI that can provide real-time updates on portfolio adjustments to staff, while helping them to perform operations more efficiently and effectively.

The research will be conducted at Adapt, the Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) research centre for AI-driven digital content technology. The centre’s conversational technology research group includes academic research leaders and postdoc researchers in dialog systems, human-computer interaction, conversational AI and personalisation.

Adapt director Prof Vinny Wade said: “Our collaborations with Fidelity’s asset management division offer an ideal opportunity for our data and technology experts to push the frontiers of knowledge for Fidelity and bring new solutions to concrete fintech challenges.”

Joint work in this area has already helped establish key functionality requirements and a tech roadmap on conversational AI for Fidelity. A short-term proof-of-concept system is being developed using Fidelity’s technology assets to provide speech skills.

In the medium term, a more comprehensive demonstrator will be created, based on business use cases and scenarios, to evaluate the technology more thoroughly. In the long term, the Adapt centre will assist with architectural development to support more sustainable and extensive use of conversational AI technology within Fidelity’s business unit.

“We are delighted to build on our longstanding collaboration with the Adapt centre to put breakthrough conversational AI solutions in place for our asset management business,” Fidelity Investments director of research, development and innovation Fintan O’Malley said.

“It is through tapping into Adapt’s expertise in conversational AI and related themes including conversational assistants and intent recognition that we can push the boundaries of the technology options available for the automation of our equity investment process,” O’Malley added.

Last month, Insight, the SFI research centre for data analytics, announced that it is working with Fidelity Investments in the areas of knowledge graphs, natural language inference and computer vision.

Insight researchers are working on three Fidelity-funded projects at NUI Galway and Dublin City University, and Fidelity is also supporting two SFI Industry Fellowships involving Insight researchers at NUI Galway.

