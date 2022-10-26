Shutterstock to sell AI-generated images using OpenAI’s DALL-E

Shutterstock said it plans to provide compensation for artists whose works were used to help train AI image-generating models.

Stock image giant Shutterstock is expanding its partnership with OpenAI to sell AI-generated images on its site.

The collaboration will see OpenAI’s text-to-image generator, DALL-E 2, be integrated into Shutterstock “in the coming months”.

When a user inputs a phrase or a string of words into this AI system, it is able to interpret the description and create multiple images based on the text prompt.

The stock image company said customers will receive direct access to the model’s image generation capabilities, to improve their creative workflows.

Shutterstock CEO Paul Hennessy said the mediums to express creativity are evolving. He said it is “our great responsibility” to ensure the generative technology that drives innovation “is grounded in ethical practices”.

“We have a long history of integrating AI into every part of our business,” Hennessy said. “This expert-level competency makes Shutterstock the ideal partner to help our creative community navigate this new technology.

“We’re committed to developing best practices and experiences to deliver on our purpose, which is to empower the world to create with confidence.”

Shutterstock said the agreement deepens its strategic partnership with OpenAI, which began last year. The AI model DALL-E has grown significantly this year, with around 1m people getting early access to use the model in July.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the data that was licensed from Shutterstock was “critical” to the training of the DALL-E model.

“We’re excited for Shutterstock to offer DALL-E images to its customers as one of the first deployments through our API, and we look forward to future collaborations as artificial intelligence becomes an integral part of artists’ creative workflows,” Altman said.

Artist compensation

AI models like DALL-E are trained using a massive amount of images. There have been concerns raised that some of these models use copyrighted images made by artists as part of their datasets.

For example, Polish digital artist Greg Rutkowski claimed that many of his landscape illustrations are being used by the Stable Diffusion AI to create new images based off his work.

Shutterstock said AI-generated content is the “cumulative effort” of contributing artists. To create new revenue streams for these artists, the company said it plans to provide “additional compensation” for artists whose works have contributed to develop the AI models.

Shutterstock said it also plans to compensate these contributors in the form of royalties, when their intellectual property was used to help create an AI-generated image.

Online art communities have previously raised issues with the ethics of AI-generated images and have started banning them from their sites.

In September, Getty Images issued a ban on AI-generated images due to “open questions” around copyright and uncertainty surrounding the data these AI models are trained on.

Getty Images CEO Craig Peters told The Verge that companies which are “racing” to commercialise AI images are not considering the potential legal and ethical issues surrounding the technology.

In September, JumpStory co-founder Jonathan Løw told SiliconRepublic.com that there is a growing “legal minefield” around using AI-generated images for commercial purposes. He also said that the legal risk may fall on the end user if their commercially used image enters a copyright dispute.

