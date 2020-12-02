Why an aerospace engineer and economist created a climate mini opera

Sinéad O’Sullivan based at MIT may be one of Ireland’s busiest researchers, yet she found time to write a mini opera on climate disinformation.

From researching the economics of space and spaceflight missions to Mars; to writing up a mini-opera about climate disinformation, aerospace engineer and economist Sinéad O’Sullivan of MIT has easily one of the most eclectic areas of research around.

You may have already come across her name a number of times on Siliconrepublic.com’s list of Ireland’s best and brightest, and now the Armagh native is set to appear virtually at this year’s Ireland Edge event.

While currently working at MIT on the AI Policy for the World project, her first love was the world around her and exploration, but eventually her attention turned to what goes beyond this planet.

“Growing up, I was fascinated by places like Antarctica, winter in North Dakota [‘I still don’t know why,’ she admits], dinosaurs, sea creatures and space,” O’Sullivan said in conversation with Siliconrepublic.com.

“We know so little about our world, and growing up in Armagh, I wanted to see more. After having the opportunity to go to space camp at NASA Mission Control when I was 17 and being able to live and work with astronauts on projects, I decided I wanted to focus on space exploration.”

Landing the dream job

Soon after, having applied to study both aerospace engineering and astrophysics, she opted for the former as she loved the idea of building and making things, in addition to the fact engineering involved quite a lot of teamwork.

“At the time I was 18 and didn’t have a clue what engineering really was, or what I would be learning or doing,” she admitted. “But it sounded fun. I liked aircraft, rockets and spaceships, and being able to understand and build them seemed really cool!”

Via an unlikely start to her career working in finance with Morgan Stanley in New York City and some soul searching to figure out how to make a career doing what she loved, she would eventually take what she described as her “dream job” at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Working at the Aerospace Systems Design Laboratory, she worked on projects ranging from air and submarine autonomous robotics for the US Air Force and Navy, to creating algorithms to detect mine-laying patterns by enemy naval forces at the bottom of the ocean using rovers.

Through her time there, O’Sullivan was able to return to NASA, but this time as an engineer where she helped design human spaceflight missions to Mars. She said that her role was to model so-called ‘complex systems’, such as figuring out what type of propellant a space mission might use, how many astronauts do they need and what should they collect should they reach Mars?

Before Amelia Earhart, a woman from Belfast was the first to design, build and fly her own airplane. I helped to make this documentary on her life as a trailblazing engineer, artist, thinker. Bringing beautiful stories about her life together. Ad astra! ✈️https://t.co/CaQjJoSJ7T pic.twitter.com/D9KGrNUpr9 — Sinéad O'Sullivan (@SineadOS1) November 30, 2020

‘You name it, I’ve had to deal with it’

“You name it, I’ve had to deal with it through human spaceflight design,” O’Sullivan said.

“When you look at the number of missions we can make using these combinations, there are hundreds of millions of possible missions designs to choose from, and we need just one! My job was to create mathematical models to understand which mission design would be the ‘best’ from the millions, whilst working with time, budget and government constraints.”

Despite being a self-described lifelong fan of space exploration, she now admits that at one point during her time at NASA she realised she could apply what she’s learned to solve problems here in Earth. Taking her newfound knowledge in modelling complex systems, O’Sullivan is now trying to model the complexity of democracy, technology and regulation as part of the MIT AI Policy for the World project.

With regulations being drawn up in the EU to make tech giants more accountable for the AI they create – and the enormous power they wield in the world through the control of data – O’Sullivan sees the fusing of geopolitics and AI as a fascinating case study.

“Geopolitics used to be defined by nations, geography and the fight for resources like food, water and energy,” she said.

“Now, we are increasingly seeing that tech platforms are more powerful than countries, and they bring with them their own resources like data and computational power. Understanding the dynamics between nations and platforms will be key in the next decade of technological growth.”

Opera ambitions

As if this wasn’t enough of a topic to fall down a rabbit hole of research, she has also applied chaos theory to try and better understand why some people, organisations or nations are more creative or innovative than others.

Through this she has worked with top record producers to understand what music tops the charts, as well as venture capitalists and start-ups to see how and why some experience high growth and others don’t.

In the process, she ended up creating her own record label, founding a start-up and, to top it all off, making her own music. One of her most recent creations was a mini-opera presented at TEDx Stormont that touches on the massive problem of climate misinformation in the world.

Talking about the process, O’Sullivan said: “I met the fabulous operatic soprano Síobhra Quinlan at the same time that I was exploring contemporary opera.

“I wanted to experience the process of making something new- and she very kindly jumped in and helped me to bring together an incredibly talented and fun group of people.”

Sinéad O’Sullivan will be speaking at Ireland’s Edge digital festival, part of the Other Voices event series, on 8 December as part of her talk, ‘Banter on the Edge’.

Want stories like this and more direct to your inbox? Sign up for Tech Trends, Silicon Republic’s weekly digest of need-to-know tech news.