Sony Music warns AI companies over the use of its songs

One of the world’s biggest music publishers, Sony has written to more than 700 tech companies asking them to refrain from using its content for training AI.

In the latest escalation of tensions between music publishers and tech companies, Sony Music Group has written to hundreds of AI developers warning them against using its music – which includes the likes of Harry Styles, Beyoncé and Adele.

Sony Music published a statement yesterday (16 May) “expressly prohibits and opts out of any text or data mining, web scraping or similar reproductions, extractions or uses” of songs, lyrics and artwork belonging to any of its musicians.

This means tech companies are being asked to refrain from using Sony Music content – which consists of affiliates Sony Music Publishing and Sony Music Entertainment – “for any purposes” including training, developing and commercialising AI systems using bots, scrapers and other automated processes.

One of the world’s big three music publishers, alongside Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group, Sony has sent out the warning in letter to more than 700 tech companies developing AI systems – according to the Financial Times – including OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, Suno and Udio.

It has also intimated major streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple asking them to adopt “best practice” in protecting its music from misuse and copyright infringement in the hands of AI developers by updating their terms of service.

“We support artists and songwriters taking the lead in embracing new technologies in support of their art. Evolutions in technology have frequently shifted the course of creative industries. AI will likely continue that long-standing trend,” Sony wrote in its statement.

“However, that innovation must ensure that songwriters’ and recording artists’ rights, including copyrights, are respected.”

Earlier this year, Universal Music called out TikTok for not fairly compensating its artists and using “intimidating” tactics in deal renewal talks. Just weeks ago, the two parties agreed on a new deal that includes “industry-leading” protections with respect to generative AI.

Harry Styles performing at Wembley Stadium in June 2022. Image: Lily Redman/Flickr (CC BY 4.0 DEED)