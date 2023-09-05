Tesla opens new Irish sales and service centre in Cork

This is the second Irish location opened by the EV giant, after opening a salesroom in Dublin in 2017.

Tesla has announced the opening of its second Irish centre in Cork.

The electric vehicle (EV) giant first opened an Irish salesroom in Sandyford in Dublin back in 2017.

Located at the Fota Junction Retail Park, the new location is both a sales office and a repair centre, and will also offer test drive services.

The centre’s salesroom will be open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm, while the service centre will operate Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm.

To celebrate the new store’s opening, Tesla is hosting an opening event at the Cork premises on 9 September from 10am to 5pm, which is now open for registration. According to the company, the event will include a range of entertainment and activities, and will allow the public to see inside the service centre. Test drives will also be available at this event.

The company states that the opening of this new location “indicates Tesla’s continued investment in the area, as part of its mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy”.

This year has been an interesting one for Tesla. In April, the company reported a slump in gross profits of 17pc to $4.51bn in the first quarter of the year, despite a boost 24pc in revenue. However, it did see a new record in car sales, attributed to recent price cuts invoked by the EV maker.

Meanwhile, the EV maker’s Chinese competitors recently announced significant acquisitions in order to ramp up their positions in the EV market. Xpeng plans to acquire the smart EV assets of ride-hailing giant Didi for around $744m, while BYD agreed to buy US firm Jabil’s mobility business for $2.2bn.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.